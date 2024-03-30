Could prized freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith start for Ohio State? He's making a strong push

Ryan Day doesn't want to jump the gun, but the bullet that is Jeremiah Smith might have already left the chamber.

Smith was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class nationally. On signing day in December, Smith's longtime commitment to Ohio State was in doubt when the wide receiver's hometown Miami Hurricanes made a late push to sign him.

Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

When Day got word that Smith officially was in the fold during his press conference, the Buckeyes coach's knees buckled and he sighed in relief. Smith was deemed to be that special.

He has done nothing since then to dampen enthusiasm. On March 21, Smith became the first freshman to lose his black helmet stripe, signifying full-fledged status on the team.

On Saturday, Ohio State had its student appreciation practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Smith dazzled.

He caught several passes, often in traffic, showing his speed, toughness and hands. One highlight was a deep ball he caught with star defensive backs Denzel Burke and Caleb Downs in coverage.

“I'm going to be careful what I say,” Day said of Smith, “but he's certainly a pleasure to watch, and we're all very excited about his future.”

Ohio State has produced a remarkable string of receivers in recent years – Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr., etc. – but none started as a freshman. All were eased in their first season before blossoming.

Smith might force that timetable to speed. Senior Emeka Egbuka and probably sophomore Carnell Tate are projected to be atop the receivers' pecking order, but Smith looks poised to join them.

“If he continues on the path that he's on, he's going to play a lot of football and certainly would have a chance to start as well.”

Just as Smith stood out on offense, so did Downs on defense. Last year, Downs became the first Alabama freshman ever to lead the Crimson Tide in tackles.

On Saturday, he looked every bit the prized transfer he was billed to be.

Day said Downs and Smith have stood out.

“Anytime you have somebody who's as talented as both of those guys are, you get excited about them in the the recruiting process,” Day said. “But when you have guys who have discipline and skill like they do, that's when you have a chance to have a great player. Both of them have discipline in their life. Both of them have built up a skill package. Caleb already has a year of college football under his belt at a high level, so he's further along in that way. But Jeremiah has really stepped in.”

