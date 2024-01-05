Ohio State football defensive end Jack Sawyer to return for senior season

Jack Sawyer has decided to return to Ohio State for his senior season.

The junior from Pickerington North High School had a breakthrough season in 2023. He had 48 tackles, including 6½ sacks, and 10 tackles for losses. He had three sacks in Ohio State's 14-3 Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

He becomes the second Buckeye to announce on Friday that he will return in 2024. Safety Lathan Ransom said in the morning he would be back. Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams announced earlier that also would return.

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) waits for the results of a play under review during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

He was Ohio State’s highest-graded defensive player by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 89.9. PFF credited him with 20 quarterback hurries and nine hits. His missed tackle rate was only 7.4%.

He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in media voting and third-team by coaches.

Sawyer settled in at defensive end this year after playing largely the hybrid end/linebacker spot called the jack in 2022. It proved not to be an ideal fit.

Sawyer was the top-ranked recruit in Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

