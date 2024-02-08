Super Bowl 2024 Las Vegas: Yahoo Sports breaks down Chiefs-49ers from every angle
Super Bowl LVIII is drawing close. Yahoo Sports has spent the past week both on the ground in Las Vegas and from afar covering every angle of the big game across multiple platforms.
You can find all our work right here, and keep checking back right up to kickoff on Sunday.
Super Bowl matchup
10 most important non-QB/coach figures who will determine champion
The Overhang: Key players and wrinkles that could determine Super Bowl LVIII
Four Verts: Trent McDuffie's heavyweight fight and Kadarius Toney's confidence
Super Bowl betting
Bettor's guide to Super Bowl LVIII
Action slowly inching toward 49ers late in Super Week
All novelty props, including a hot bet on Gatorade bath
Betting guide: Individual player props
Betting guide: Who will score first in Super Bowl?
More than $20B expected to be bet on Chiefs-49ers
How Chiefs, 49ers have done against spread this season
Bettors in Kansas are breaking with country on over/under
The history of Super Bowl betting, from a Fridge prop to bad beats
How are point spreads made for NFL games? Veteran oddsmakers explain
Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes' comp isn't Michael Jordan; it's from golf
Congratulations, Travis Kelce, you just set an Opening Night record
Mahomes on chasing Tom Brady: 7 rings still seems a long ways away
Without Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs might not be back in Super Bowl
Kansas City's top advantage outside Mahomes? Andy Reid's brain
How former Oklahoma QB found long career as NFL tight end
49ers
Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch's team-building weapon is about to be tested
How Kyle Shanahan is this era's Andy Reid
49ers who were around for Super Bowl LIV still hold on to loss
Calling Brock Purdy a 'system QB' might not be the insult you think
Chase Young's up-and-down journey to the Super Bowl
Christian McCaffrey creeping up all-time running backs list
Vegas itself
Meet Jimmy Vaccaro, godfather of Vegas oddsmakers
How Vegas went from mobbed-up desert town to hosting Super Bowl
Decades before Super Bowl, Jerry Tarkanian and UNLV turned Vegas into a sports town
News
Roger Goodell pushes back on 49ers' field complaints
NFL to play Brazil game on Friday of Week 1 with Eagles as host
Goodell calls Taylor Swift conspiracy theories 'nonsense'
Goodell talks integrity of sport as Super Bowl descends on Vegas
Super Bowl get-in ticket prices are trending toward highest ever
49ers' field complains part of lingering turf war between NFLPA, league
NFLPA seizes opportunity to drive toward gambling policy goals
Podcasts
Yahoo Fantasy Podcast with Matt Harmon and Nate Tice
The Exempt List with Charles McDonald and Jessica Smetana
Inside Coverage with Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein
Videos
How Brock Purdy is a perfect fit for 49ers' offense
Which player is most likely to sneak out and watch Super Bowl halftime show?
How prop bets became a Super Bowl phenomenon
How Chiefs' 'secret weapon' helped them get to Super Bowl
Is Kyle Shanahan early in his Andy Reid era?
Why Christian McCaffrey, Isiah Pacheco will determine Super Bowl
How Deebo Samuel can exceed Super Bowl expectations
Purdy's processing ability helps him succeed
How Andy Reid's experience is helping Chiefs on Super Bowl stage
Purdy's roommate dishes on 49ers QB's home habits
Exploring tenuous line between gambling and NFL integrity
Why this may be the best place to watch the Super Bowl in Vegas
How do sportsbooks establish odds for Super Bowl?
Las Vegas' journey to becoming America's top sports town
Rams WR Puka Nacua reflects on breakout rookie year
Baker Mayfield reflects on Bucs season, shares wildest Vegas story
Raiders star Maxx Crosby vouches for Antonio Pierce
Shannon Sharpe on Katt Williams, Stephen A. Smith, Skip Bayless
Jerry Rice on his favorite Super Bowl memory
Brock Bowers' dream NFL landing spot
Michael Penix Jr. looks back at Washington, forward to NFL