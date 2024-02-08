Advertisement

How Brock Purdy is a perfect fit for the 49ers’ offense | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz · Jori Epstein · Charles Robinson

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson discuss what the San Francisco quarterback is doing in Kyle Shanahan’s offense is exactly what the 49ers need despite what the critics are saying. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.