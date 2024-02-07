Brock Purdy's roommate dishes on the 49ers QB's home habits

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz caught up with 49ers offensive lineman Nick Zakelj -- who lives with the San Francisco signal caller -- to get some insight into what the MVP finalist is like off the field.

JASON FITZ: Everybody is trying to learn more about Brock Purdy. You know who knows him better than anybody? His roommate. And he's here. Let's go find Nick.

I think roommates a tricky situation, right. Like you can love somebody and then when you're suddenly in a tiny corner with them, it gets a little weird. So like, talk to me about the roommate situation. First and foremost, is he a good roommate?

NICK ZAKELJ: Oh he's a great roommate, the best. Clean, attentive, always there, he is a great guy.

JASON FITZ: When you become a starting quarterback though, like I don't know, do you do the dishes less like suddenly? Like some of the little habits start falling off.

NICK ZAKELJ: You know, I think a lot of people will change in that situation. No, he's been the same through and through. Really honest guy, stays to his chores, all does that. It's really, [? it ?] was a great guy all around.

JASON FITZ: Oh, wait. Do we have like a chore list somewhere in the apartment?

NICK ZAKELJ: No. No. No. No. It's need-- do as needed.

JASON FITZ: Wait. So you're telling me that two guys, two young professional football players are just like, we'll clean as we need. There's no like--

NICK ZAKELJ: Yeah. I mean, I mean, yeah, pretty much.

JASON FITZ: I don't know [INAUDIBLE] All right. So who does the cooking?

NICK ZAKELJ: Not me but not really him either. He'll-- his fiancee Jenna will cook a good amount when she's there. Yeah, I'd say he-- him more than me.

JASON FITZ: So what's the journey been like because you've obviously known him through this whole process, right. And like the attention's grown. Everything changes in the way we talk about him. What's it been like watching that for somebody that you're obviously close with?

NICK ZAKELJ: It's pretty crazy, just see how he's taking all the success in stride. And it's just kind of really impressive to me, just especially how much he hasn't changed as a guy. He's been the same guy from when I met him, when we first stepped foot in the facility to just right now, no matter how many cameras and everyone's talking [? him ?] and all that.

JASON FITZ: So like in the future in life, you may have another roommate. Does that roommate also have to become the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers?

NICK ZAKELJ: I think it's only fair.

JASON FITZ: OK.

NICK ZAKELJ: It's only right.