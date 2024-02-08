Advertisement

Shannon Sharpe on his Katt Williams interview & Skip Bayless vs. Stephen A. Smith

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz is joined by the Pro Football Hall of Famer on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII to discuss his viral interview with Katt Williams, working with Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith, and so much more. Shannon Sharpe joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Oikos Yogurt.