Super Bowl 2024: Your guide to betting game props in Super Bowl LVIII

You can bet on nearly any aspect of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Want to wager on which team scores first? BetMGM has that. When the first score will happen? That’s available to bet. How long the first TD will be? Yep, that’s available too.

As Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs approaches, the number of things to bet on can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re a casual bettor. After we took a brief look at all of the player prop bets available for Sunday’s game, here’s your guide to some of the game-related bets you can make.

Who will score first?

The first score can be dependent on the coin toss; whoever receives the opening kickoff will obviously have the first chance to score. But even though it’s a 50/50 proposition that either the Chiefs or 49ers will have the ball first on Sunday, San Francisco is a slight favorite to score first.

The 49ers are -120 to put up the game’s first points, while the Chiefs are -105. San Francisco has not scored first in its two playoff games this season and the Chiefs have scored first in two of their first three games. The 49ers’ odds track with Christian McCaffrey’s status as the favorite to score the first TD of the game. McCaffrey has four postseason TDs so far.

How quickly will the first score happen?

An early Super Bowl score has some high odds. BetMGM has set the odds at +185 for a team to score within the first five minutes of the game. A scoreless first five minutes is at -250.

The Chiefs scored within the first four minutes of their win over the Dolphins and the first quarter was midway over before the first points of the game happened against both the Bills and Ravens. The Lions moved down the field with ease and scored inside of two minutes during the NFC title game after getting the opening kickoff, while almost eight minutes had elapsed in the 49ers’ win over the Packers before Green Bay got a field goal.

If you like the odds of a score happening quickly, you might as well make a small bet on either team scoring on their first offensive play of the game. Both the 49ers and Chiefs are at +5000 to score on their first offensive play and either team to score on its first offensive play is at +3500.

According to the odds, the book likes the chances of the first score happening with four to six minutes elapsed into the game. The first points happening with nine to 11 minutes remaining in the first quarter is at +220, with a score seven to nine minutes into the game at +350.

What will the final score be?

As of Wednesday morning, the 49ers are still a 2-point favorite over the Chiefs, while the over/under for the game has held steady at 47.5 points. If you think you know what the final score of the game will be, you should take a flier on any of the myriad score combinations available at BetMGM.

The most likely final score according to the odds is a 27-24 win by one of the teams. Either a 49ers or Chiefs win with that score is at +6600. The next most-likely outcome is either a 20-17 or 23-20 win by the 49ers at +8000.

Will the final score be unique?

If you’re a die-hard NFL fan, you’ve probably heard of the term “Scorigami.” That’s when a game has a final score that no other game has ever had in NFL history.

There’s a website dedicated to tracking all of the Scorigamis in NFL history and you can even bet on one happening on Sunday. If you think the Super Bowl will finish with a score never before seen in the NFL, you can bet on it happening at +2800. If you’re much more conservative and believe that the score will be something we’ve seen at least once — or hundreds of times — no Scorigami is at -10000.

If you want to limit the uniqueness of the final score to Super Bowls, a first-time Super Bowl score is at +450 while a repeat Super Bowl is -650.

Will a Super Bowl record be set?

You can bet on the possibility of nearly every Super Bowl record being broken. And there are a couple that seem a lot more possible than the others.

The record for most consecutive completions to start a Super Bowl is nine by Eli Manning. If you think either Patrick Mahomes or Brock Purdy will complete his first 10 passes, you can bet that happening at +550.

The next most-probable record to be set, according to the odds, is the most receiving yards by a tight end in a Super Bowl. That one makes sense as well, given the presence of both Travis Kelce and George Kittle. If you think either tight end will have 134 or more receiving yards, you can bet on the record being set at +850.

Other records are far, far more improbable to be broken. The odds of a player having a scoring play of 109 yards (kick, interception or fumble return) is +25000, while either Mahomes or Purdy throwing 63 or more passes is at +10000. If you think Christian McCaffrey or Isiah Pacheco will get 39 or more carries, the odds of that happening are at +15000.