Brock Bowers' dream NFL landing spot
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz is joined by the Georgia tight end on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII to discuss the team he most wants to play for in the NFL. Brock joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Autotrader.
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz is joined by the Georgia tight end on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII to discuss the team he most wants to play for in the NFL. Brock joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Autotrader.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
While the get-in seats in Las Vegas are trending toward record highs, what about the average ticket price and secondary market?
Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?
Not to burst Chiefs fans' bubbles, but Madden has been wrong the last three years when it comes to Super Bowl predictions.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
Super Bowl week is officially here and we have already seen a record number of bets placed on the big game this weekend. But we are here to tell you there's more to place and more money to make. The Athletic and Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon ON-LOCATION at Radio Row in Las Vegas for a special Super Bowl edition of Stat Nerd.
The two favorites to reach the end zone first are Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
The 49ers aren't getting a lot of betting support yet for Super Bowl LVIII.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
The 49ers will now take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl after their NFC championship win.
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for NFL championship weekend.
Livingston has spent the last six seasons as the Bengals' safeties coach.
A lot of time and thought goes into point spreads for NFL games.
Haywood Highsmith will miss Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to "personal reasons" after the car accident on Tuesday night.
In today's edition: A new sports streamer, the world's most expensive billboard, AFCON's unexpected final four, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
Eric Bieniemy spent a decade as a coach and offensive coordinator for the Chiefs.
Netflix will also air a documentary about the 2004 World Series-winning Red Sox team.