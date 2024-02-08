How the Chiefs' 'secret weapon' helped KC get to the Super Bowl
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Charles McDonald report on the former coach who visited the AFC champions right before they clinched a spot in their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions and takeaways from Conference Championship weekend. The duo start with analyzing Sunday's games. The duo dive into the Detroit Lions' absolutely heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers, as Dan Campbell is under fire for refusing to kick field goals at multiple points in the game. Fitz and Frank agree that fourth down aggression is what lost the Lions the game. Fitz and Frank move on to eat crow on betting against Patrick Mahomes, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat a superior opponent once again and showed why they should never again be counted out. The Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, looked like they weren't ready for the moment and made too many mistakes to beat Mahomes in the end. The Super Bowl matchup is set, and the two hosts spend some time giving their early thoughts on the game. While the 49ers look to be the better team on paper, Fitz and Frank are too scared to pick against Mahomes again. The show ends with the duo's Playoff Deliveries from this weekend.
The Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl.
Tarkanian turned UNLV basketball into a national brand when he arrived in the 1970s. And he did so while navigating the sometimes dangerous world of old-school, mob-influenced Las Vegas.
NFLPA leaders are pushing for easing of restrictions on players when it comes to betting on non-NFL sports. “The rules are outdated, right?”
Is he a future Hall of Famer? His coaches and teammates think so.
Eric Bieniemy spent a decade as a coach and offensive coordinator for the Chiefs.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.
The final Four Verts of the 2023 season is here, with a couple Super Bowl-related items and a breakdown of the nonsensical Commanders-Ben Johnson drama.
Scot Pollard, who won a championship with the Boston Celtics and was later a contestant on “Survivor,” was admitted to the ICU on Tuesday.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
Monte Morris has played in just four games for the Pistons this season while dealing with a leg injury.
Livingston has spent the last six seasons as the Bengals' safeties coach.
MLB fans could see their favorite sport return to the Olympics in 2028.
Saban didn't stay fully retired for very long.
Jay Ladner is expected to make a full recovery, but it’s unclear when he’ll be able to rejoin the program.
The service, whatever it ends up being called, won’t launch until this fall. Until then, we have more questions than answers.
A lot of time and thought goes into point spreads for NFL games.
In today's edition: A new sports streamer, the world's most expensive billboard, AFCON's unexpected final four, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
Ryan has been an ESPN NFL analyst since he was last in the league in 2016.
Getting Mahomes up to speed as quickly as that happened and two decades of offensive prowess makes it apparent that Reid has offense down pat. However, he has to do more than dial in on one side of the ball.