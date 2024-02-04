Las Vegas’ journey to becoming America’s top sports town
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz discusses the significance of Las Vegas hosting its first Super Bowl and its voyage to being the destination for all sports fans.
The allure of Las Vegas and two marquee franchises is already driving the ticket market toward unprecedented highs.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions and takeaways from Conference Championship weekend. The duo start with analyzing Sunday's games. The duo dive into the Detroit Lions' absolutely heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers, as Dan Campbell is under fire for refusing to kick field goals at multiple points in the game. Fitz and Frank agree that fourth down aggression is what lost the Lions the game. Fitz and Frank move on to eat crow on betting against Patrick Mahomes, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat a superior opponent once again and showed why they should never again be counted out. The Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, looked like they weren't ready for the moment and made too many mistakes to beat Mahomes in the end. The Super Bowl matchup is set, and the two hosts spend some time giving their early thoughts on the game. While the 49ers look to be the better team on paper, Fitz and Frank are too scared to pick against Mahomes again. The show ends with the duo's Playoff Deliveries from this weekend.
Favorites have covered the spread more often in Super Bowls — but barely.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is officially set.
Taylor Swift's concert tour will make it tough for her to be at the Super Bowl.
Hours after Kliff Kingsbury removed himself from consideration, Luke Getsy was tabbed.
Bill Belichick thanked Patriots fans for braving all sorts of weather to support their team.
Multiple 49ers personnel were candid about the defense's underwhelming performance in the NFC championship game.
Ohtani will make his Dodgers debut at 3 a.m. on March 20.
A group of men, presumably Oakland students, stood shirtless under one of the baskets during Saturday's game Cleveland State. By midway through the second half, many of them had shaved heads.
Amid one of the most pivotal times in college athletics, the SEC and Big Ten are creating a joint advisory group to address the turmoil enveloping the industry.
Sankey believes the NCAA should focus on the larger issues in college athletics rather than pursuing individual cases of recruiting violations.
In today's edition: Where things stand entering the NHL All-Star break, the NBA All-Star reserves, NFL mock draft, the dumbest person on the planet, and more.
With the NHL All-Star break here, it's time to make fantasy hockey roster improvements for the second half with any of these players.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the new coaching hires made by some struggling offensive teams, and whether they'll make a positive impact in 2024.
Weathers played sparingly in five years of professional football.
Just six of 20 Chiefs games have hit the over this season.
Epstein was general manager of the Red Sox in 2004 when they won their first World Series title in 86 years.
Barkley didn't mince words with people who think Taylor Swift is ruining football.
Kingsbury spent a season as an analyst at USC.