Who is still in March Madness? See remaining NCAA Tournament teams entering Friday's games

Who is still in March Madness?

We are down to 12 teams remaining in the 2024 NCAA Tournament entering Friday's Sweet 16 games.

And it will soon be eight.

No. 11 seed NC State faces No. 2 seed Marquette in the first South Region semifinal, followed by No. 4 Duke taking on No. 1 Houston.

The winners of those games face off on Sunday in the Elite Eight, with the winner of that regional final earning a berth in the Final Four on April 6 in Glendale, Arizona.

The Midwest Region also has four teams remaining.

No. 5 seed Gonzaga plays No. 1 seed Purdue on Friday, followed by No. 3 seed Creighton against No. 2 seed Tennessee.

The winners of those games play in the East Region final on Sunday for another Final Four berth.

Four teams have already punched their tickets into the Elite Eight.

No. 6 seed Clemson faces No. 4 seed Alabama on Saturday in the West Region final with the winner earning the coveted Final Four spot.

Clemson upset No. 2 seed Arizona in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, while Alabama upset No. 1 seed North Carolina.

In the East Region, No. 1 seed UConn, the defending national champion, beat No. 5 seed San Diego State on Thursday night and No. 3 seed Illinois upset No. 2 seed Iowa State, setting up an Illinois vs. UConn game Saturday for the other berth in the Final Four.

Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament schedule for Friday, March 29

Alabama and Clemson are two teams still left in March Madness.

Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament schedule for Saturday, March 30

3:09 p.m.: (3) Illinois vs. (1) UConn, TBS/truTV, Boston, Massachusetts (stream with Sling TV)

5:49 p.m.: (6) Clemson vs. (4) Alabama, TBS/truTV, Los Angeles, Calif. (stream with Sling TV)

Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament schedule for Sunday, March 31

TBD: NC State/Marquette winner vs. Duke vs. Houston winner

TBD: Gonzaga vs. Purdue winner vs. Creighton vs. Tennessee winner

