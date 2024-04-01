Alabama vs UConn Final Four picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 1 seed UConn play Saturday, April 6 in an NCAA Tournament Final Four game in Glendale, Arizona.

The March Madness game is scheduled for 5:49 p.m. PT and can be seen on TBS/TNT/truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the Final Four game and advance to the National Championship Game on Monday, April 8? Check out these NCAA Tournament national semifinal picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

UConn is an 11.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Huskies are -800 on the moneyline. The Crimson Tide are +550. The over/under for the game is set at 161.5 points.

Alabama defeated No. 6 seed Clemson in the Elite 8, 89-82. UConn beat No. 3 seed Illinois, 77-52.

Detroit Free Press: UConn 85, Alabama 71

Tony Garcia writes: "It’s already a banner season for Alabama, which has made the Final Four for the first time. That’s plenty good enough for a football powerhouse ushering in a new era in its primary sport. UConn, in case it’s not clear, is on a march path right now and nobody looks like it can stop Donovan Clingan, Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer."

KenPom.com: UConn 86, Alabama 77

The site predicts that Connecticut will defeat Alabama in the NCAA Final Four game on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

Action Network: UConn 83, Alabama 77

The site predicts that the Huskies will beat the Crimson Tide in the March Madness national semifinal contest on April 6 at State Farm Stadium.

Final Four for AZ: UConn, Purdue, Alabama, NC State punch tickets to Glendale

Sporting News: UConn 88, Alabama 75

Sloan Piva writes: "Sorry to make this anticlimactic, but we're not even dreaming of betting against the Huskies. The Tide have been awesome — the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation — but the Huskies play superior team basketball in just about every facet of the game. Alabama's three-point shooting could easily make this a high-scoring game, but we have no faith in the Tide's defense being able to contain UConn's elite passing, scoring, and rebounding. Dan Hurley's squad hasn't won by fewer than 13 points in 10 consecutive March Madness games, and it won't start now."

ESPN: UConn has a 71.6% chance to beat Alabama in March Madness

The site gives the Crimson Tide a 28.4% shot at defeating the Huskies in the Final Four March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Alabama vs UConn Final Four NCAA Tournament picks, predictions, odds