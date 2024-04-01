When is the Final Four? Date, time, location, TV, streaming for March Madness

When is the Final Four?

The 2024 March Madness NCAA Tournament Final Four is Saturday, April 6, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

There will be two basketball games Saturday in the national semifinals. The winners of those games advance to the National Championship Game at the same venue on Monday.

The tournament started with 68 teams and is now down to these four teams that comprise the Final Four: UConn, Purdue, Alabama and NC State.

UConn is the No. 1 seed in the East region, while Purdue is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. Alabama came out of the West Region as the No. 4 seed, while NC State was the No. 11 seed in the South Region.

Here's the date, time, location, TV and streaming information for the Final Four of March Madness.

When is the Final Four of March Madness?

The Final Four of March Madness is Saturday, April 6. Game times listed below are Arizona time (currently Pacific time, add three hours for Eastern time).

Where is the Final Four?

The Final Four will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.

Workers install the 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four Official Court at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 29, 2024.

Who are the announcers for the Final Four?

Ian Eagle is scheduled to be on the play-by-play call for both games, with Bill Raftery and Grant Hill as analysts. Tracy Wolfson is scheduled to handle the reporting duties.

When is the National Championship Game?

The NCAA Tournament March Madness national championship game will be held on Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale with a scheduled 6:20 p.m. tip-off (Arizona time).

