Final Four game odds: NC State-Purdue, Alabama-UConn March Madness spreads, lines, totals

The Final Four of the NCAA Tournament is Saturday, April 6.

What do the betting odds say about the two March Madness national semifinal games?

Take a look at the point spread, moneyline and over/under for the Final Four games in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Who is the favorite in each game? How much of a favorite are they?

Will we see a lot of scoring in either game?

Look at the betting spreads and lines for the men's NCAA Tournament Final Four games.

The Final Four round begins with No. 11 seed NC State vs. No. 1 seed Purdue and concludes with No. 4 seed Alabama vs. No. 1 seed UConn on Saturday.

Final Four odds for Saturday, April 6: Point spreads

(11) NC State (+9.5) vs. (1) Purdue (-9.5)

(4) Alabama (+11.5) vs. (1) UConn (-11.5)

Final Four odds for Saturday, April 6: Moneylines

(11) NC State (+350) vs. (1) Purdue (-450)

(4) Alabama (+525) vs. (1) UConn (-750)

Final Four odds for Saturday, April 6: Over/unders (point totals)

(11) NC State vs. (1) Purdue: 146.5

(4) Alabama vs. (1) UConn: 161.5

