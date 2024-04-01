Final Four predictions: NC State-Purdue, Alabama-UConn NCAA game picks, win probabilities

Which NCAA Tournament teams have the best chances of winning their Final Four games of March Madness on Saturday?

ESPN Analytics has revealed its Matchup Predictor numbers for the two NCAA Tournament national semifinal matchups on April 6 and they offer some interesting win probabilities.

Take a look at the site's picks for the two Final Four men's college basketball games of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

How do the site's predictions compare with NCAA Tournament odds for the March Madness games?

The Final Four round begins with No. 11 seed NC State vs. No. 1 seed Purdue and concludes with No. 4 seed Alabama vs. No. 1 seed UConn.

All times Pacific.

Final Four TV schedule: How to watch NC State-Purdue, Alabama-UConn March Madness games

Final Four game odds: NC State-Purdue, Alabama-UConn March Madness spreads, lines, totals

Final Four predictions for Saturday, April 6

3:09 p.m.: (11) NC State vs. (1) Purdue, TBS/TNT/truTV, Glendale, Arizona, (stream with Sling TV)

Purdue has an 89.5% chance to beat NC State in March Madness.

The site gives the Wolfpack a 10.5% shot at defeating the Boilermakers in the Final Four March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

5:49 p.m.: (4) Alabama vs. (1) UConn, TBS/TNT/truTV, Glendale, Arizona, (stream with Sling TV)

UConn has a 71.6% chance to beat Alabama in March Madness.

The site gives the Crimson Tide a 28.4% shot at defeating the Huskies in the Final Four March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

Can Alabama upset UConn in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the Final Four game.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAMES: Watch March Madness games on truTV, TBS, TNT with Sling TV

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Final Four picks, predictions, win probabilities for semifinal games