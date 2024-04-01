NC State vs Purdue Final Four picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 11 seed NC State and No. 1 seed Purdue play Saturday, April 6, in an NCAA Tournament Final Four game in Glendale.

The March Madness game is scheduled for 3:09 p.m. PT and can be seen on TBS/TNT/truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the Final Four game and advance to the National Championship Game on Monday, April 8? Check out these NCAA Tournament national semifinal picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Purdue is a 9.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Boilermakers are -450 on the moneyline. The Wolfpack is +350. The over/under for the game is set at 146.5 points.

NC State defeated No. 4 seed Duke in the Elite 8, 76-64. Purdue beat No. 2 seed Tennessee, 72-66.

Sporting News: Purdue 78, NC State 72

It writes: "The Wolfpack trailed Duke 27-21 at the half on Sunday, then ignited for a 55-37 stomping of the Blue Devils the rest of the way. We can't envision Boilermakers letting NC State go on anything close to that kind of a run, nor do we think drop-step maestro DJ Burns has anywhere near the success he has enjoyed over the past three weeks when he's facing Edey in the paint. That said, it's March Madness. And 10 points is a lot to give a Cinderella that's playing with house money and as confident as any team in sports. The Wolfpack may not be howling at the moon by the end of Saturday night, but they certainly won't be whimpering back to Raleigh. Pick Purdue to win, but take NC State to cover as long as the spread is north of nine."

Final Four: Get to know the coaches

Detroit Free Press: Purdue 79, NC State 69

Tony Garcia writes: "It had been 44 years since Purdue punched its ticket to a Final Four, a streak busted Sunday afternoon in Detroit. Now, it tries to end a 55-year drought since it last played for a national title. NC State is on an absolutely incredible run. A team that would’ve missed the tournament, it became the first to win five games in five days in the ACC tournament to earn an automatic berth. Then, it upset 6-seed (Texas Tech) and outlasted red-hot 14-seed Oakland in overtime. The Wolfpack then easily beat 2-seed Marquette before dispatching conference foe and in-state rival Duke to go to the Final Four. It's a memorable stretch, much like that of coach Jim Valvano’s 1983 national championship team, but it doesn’t end with the same Disney finish."

College Football News: Purdue 78, NC State 73

Pete Fiutak writes: "This would be a different animal if there was just a day to get ready, like in the regional semifinals and finals. With that full week to rest up and prepare, that should be just enough for Purdue to solve the riddle of the NC State three-point defense just enough to be productive. The Wolfpack will go on an early spurt, and then Purdue will push its way through - Edey will finally start to get into a rhythm late in the first half - to play for the national title."

Final Four for AZ: UConn, Purdue, Alabama, NC State punch tickets to Glendale

WIll NC State beat Purdue in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the Final Four game.

Sportsbook Wire: Purdue 81, NC State 70

It writes: "Purdue has covered 21 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season. NC State has covered 18 times in 40 matchups with a spread this season. The Boilermakers average 83.5 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 72.0 the Wolfpack give up."

ESPN: Purdue has an 89.5% chance to beat NC State in March Madness

The site gives the Wolfpack a 10.5% shot at defeating the Boilermakers in the Final Four March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch NC State vs. Purdue live with Sling TV

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NC State vs Purdue Final Four NCAA Tournament picks, predictions, odds