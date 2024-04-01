Final Four TV schedule: How to watch NC State-Purdue, Alabama-UConn March Madness games

The NCAA Final Four is finally here.

How can you watch the March Madness national semifinals on Saturday?

Here's a look at the TV information for the two NCAA Tournament men's basketball games on April 6, with the teams, scheduled game times, channel, location and streaming information for the contests at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The winners of the Final Four games advance to the National Championship Game on Monday, April 8.

The Final Four opens with No. 11 seed NC State vs. No. 1 seed Purdue. The second game features No. 3 seed Alabama vs. No. 1 seed UConn.

Game times listed below are Arizona time (currently Pacific time, add three hours for Eastern time).

Final Four for AZ: UConn, Purdue, Alabama, NC State punch tickets to Glendale

Final Four: Get to know the coaches

Final Four March Madness NCAA Tournament schedule for Saturday, April 6

3:09 p.m. : (11) NC State vs. (1) Purdue, TBS/TNT/truTV, Glendale, Arizona, (stream with Sling TV)

5:49 p.m.: (4) Alabama vs. (1) UConn, TBS/TNT/truTV, Glendale, Arizona, (stream with Sling TV)

North Carolina State is an improbably participant in the 2024 NCAA Final Four.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

STREAM THE GAMES: Watch March Madness Final Four games on truTV, TBS, TNT with Sling TV

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Final Four TV schedule: How to watch, stream NCAA March Madness games