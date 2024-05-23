Ohio State football begins 2024 season in 100 days. What you need to know

Ohio State's 2024 season is 100 days away.

The Buckeyes will start from scratch at Ohio Stadium Aug. 31 after finishing the 2023 regular season with their third-straight loss to Michigan, and finishing the season with a Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

Here's what you need to know as Ryan Day and company prepare for 2024.

When is Ohio State 2024 opener?

Apr 13, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks with his players after the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 against Akron. Kickoff time has not been announced.

Ohio State vs. Akron history

Ohio State has won eight of its nine meetings against Akron. The Buckeyes' only loss to the Zips came in 1894 when Akron beat Ohio State 12-6 in Columbus. Ohio State will play Akron for the second time in four seasons, most recently beating the Zips at home and 59-7 on Sept. 25, 2021.

When did Ohio State last lose a season opener?

Ohio State has not lost a season-opening game since 1999 when the No. 9 Buckeyes opened with a 23-12 loss to No. 12 Miami.

Ohio State football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Ohio State vs. Akron; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 7: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 21: Ohio State vs. Marshall; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern; Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Will Ohio State have a Friday night Big Ten game in 2024?

No. FOX confirmed that Ohio State will be one of six Big Ten teams that will not play one of nine conference games on a Friday night between September and November. Ohio State joins Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin as teams that will not play on a Friday night.

When is Ohio State vs. Michigan?

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; After a Michigan Wolverines interception all but ended the game, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) and wide receiver Xavier Johnson (0) walk off the field in the final seconds of the second half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

Ohio State will take on Michigan in 191 days. The Buckeyes will try for their first win against the Wolverines since 2019 at noon Nov. 30 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State 2024 tickets: Can I buy single-game tickets?

Single-game tickets for the general public will go on sale June 21 at 10 a.m. Ohio State football also has a flex pass on sale starting at $289 for the Akron, Western Michigan, Marshall, Purdue and Indiana games.

Who is returning for Ohio State football in 2024?

Donovan Jackson will return as Ohio State's starting left guard.

Ohio State has some key players returning for the 2024 season.

On offense, running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson — each of whom were eligible for the NFL draft — elected to return to the Buckeyes.

On defense, Ohio State will have players such as defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, cornerbacks Jordan Hancock and Denzel Burke, and safety Lathan Ransom back.

Ohio State 2024 transfers: Who is joining OSU?

Apr 13, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33), Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18), Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10), Ohio State Buckeyes offensive line Toby Wilson (54) and Ohio State Buckeyes offensive line Austin Sievreveld (67) sign carmen ohio after the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium.

Here's who has joined Ohio State's roster through the transfer portal:

Ohio State 2024 recruiting class

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) competes during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Ohio State signed the No. 5 class in the country in 2024 per 247Sports' composite rankings, finishing behind Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Miami. But the Buckeyes were one of four programs along with Georgia, Alabama and Texas to sign at least four five-star players.

Here's which scholarship freshmen will be on Ohio State's roster as the 2024 season kicks off:

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What to know before OSU football begins 2024 season in 100 days