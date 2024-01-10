Ohio State football left guard Donovan Jackson returning for senior season

Mar 7, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) works out during spring football drills at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson said Wednesday that he is returning next season.

"There is still more to do," he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Jackson has started at left guard for the Buckeyes in each of the last two seasons and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

He was one of the most consistent pieces for a rebuilt offensive line this fall, having been one of only two returning starters along with Matt Jones at right guard.

Among the Buckeyes’ starting lineman, only Jones allowed fewer quarterback pressures last season, according to data from Pro Football Focus.

A native of suburban Houston, Jackson was the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the nation in the 2021 recruiting class, according to composite rankings from 247Sports.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football OL Donovan Jackson returning for senior season