'Best hire we could have made': Will Howard thrilled with Ohio State's hire of Chip Kelly

Will Howard grew up in Downingtown, Pennsylania, as a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

So when Chip Kelly was hired as Ohio State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following the departure of Bill O'Brien to Boston College, Howard was particularly excited. Kelly was the Eagles' head coach from 2013-15 when Howard was an adolescent.

“I'm getting to work with someone who coached my team growing up,” Howard said Monday on the eve of the start of Ohio State's spring practice.

Howard is the front-runner to be the Buckeyes' starting quarterback after his transfer from Kansas State. His relationship with Kelly, who stepped down as UCLA's head coach to work with former protege Ryan Day, will be crucial.

So far, so good.

“Coach O'Brien did what he had to do, and I think coach Kelly is the best hire we could have made,” Howard said.

He said Kelly called him the day he was hired.

“His schemes are really quarterback-friendly,” Howard said. “It's how can we get as many yards as possible without any strain.”

Howard said he and Kelly have clicked.

“He's super-down to earth and easy to talk to,” he said. “I think that's one of the most important things that I've realized in my time as a quarterback. We spend so much time with our offensive coordinator/quarterback coach.

“It's so important to have that relationship. If you don't, then things can go sideways, and I've experienced that. I think the best thing about him is that he's just a normal guy. He's obviously very smart and football-savvy, but what comes first is relating to us and hanging out with us, and that's big.”

Howard said he is trying his best to be the same way with his new teammates. Howard has a naturally outgoing, engaging personality, and he has made a point of forming bonds with his new teammates. He even took some to a rodeo at Nationwide Arena recently.

“I feel like one of the biggest things for me is relationships because people aren't going to respect you and they're not going to listen to you if they don't know you," Howard said. "They don't care how much you know until they know how much you care. That's what I've been trying to focus on my first couple of months here.”

