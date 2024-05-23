Could Ohio State have the best college football defense in 2024?

Advertisement
colin gay, columbus dispatch
·2 min read

Expectations are high for Ohio State heading into the 2024 season. But according to ESPN's latest preseason projections, the Buckeyes are still sitting behind one SEC foe.

Per ESPN's Bill Connelly's SP+ projection model, which puts a number to the returning production, recent recruiting and recent history that turns into "a tempo- and opponent adjusted measure of college football efficiency," Ohio State is the second-best team in the country behind Georgia.

The Buckeyes are listed as the team to beat in the Big Ten ahead of teams such as Oregon (No. 3), Michigan (No. 6) and Penn State (No. 7).

Ohio State is also returning 65% of its production from last season, including 62% of its offense and 68% of its defense.

Ohio State listed as top 2024 college football defense

Apr 13, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) carries the ball while being tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium.
While Ohio State is sitting behind the Bulldogs heading into 2024, the Buckeyes are at the top in expected production on defense.

With players like defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and cornerback Denzel Burke returning, and the addition of a player like safety Caleb Downs, Ohio State is expected to have the No. 1 defense in the country.

According to the latest SP+ rankings, each of 2024's top four defenses will be in the Big Ten: Ohio State (No. 1), Iowa (No. 2), Michigan (No. 3) and Penn State (No. 4).

Despite returners like running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, and additions like running back Quinshon Judkins and quarterback Will Howard, Ohio State's offensive ranking is 20th best in the country behind programs such as Oregon (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Arizona (No. 12) and Miami (No. 18).

Ohio State football schedule 2024

  • Aug. 31: Ohio State vs. Akron; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Sept. 7: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Sept. 21: Ohio State vs. Marshall; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

  • Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

  • Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

  • Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern; Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

  • Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

  • Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Where Ohio State stands in ESPN's latest SP+ rankings