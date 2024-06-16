U.S. Olympic swimming trials: Gretchen Walsh smashes world record in 100 fly

Gretchen Walsh set a world record in the semifinal of the women's 100 butterfly at the U.S. Olympic trials. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified.

Walsh smashed the world record in the women’s 100-meter butterfly semifinals here on Saturday night, the opening night of U.S. trials.

Her 55.18 took down Swedish sprinter Sarah Sjöström’s 55.48, which had stood as the best-ever mark since the 2016 Olympics.

It was the first time a world record has fallen at U.S. Olympic trials since Michael Phelps set a new best in the 200 individual medley in 2008, according to NBC.

Walsh, a University of Virginia star who wrote and rewrote NCAA record books this past season, will look to make her first Olympic team Sunday night. And despite the world record, she isn’t a lock; Torri Huske, the previous American record holder, and Regan Smith, a 2021 Olympic medalist, will push her for the two spots.

Huske was also under world record pace at the 50-meter mark in Saturday’s first semifinal heat; she finished in 55.79. Smith went 55.92.