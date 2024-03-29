2024 NCAA Tournament: Updated Sweet 16 bracket, game times, TV schedule, and streaming
The 2024 NCAA Tournament is in the midst of the Sweet 16 round. Sixty-eight teams entered March Madness and just eight programs will remain after this round, giving college basketball fans great games to watch after their brackets busted last weekend.
There's one a week left until the men's Final Four in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the latest updates from the Sweet 16 this weekend:
2024 NCAA Tournament: Men's Sweet 16 schedule and results
Thursday, March 28
East region
West region
'Couldn't be happier for Grant': Unsung North Dakota State transfer leads Alabama past North Carolina and into the Elite 8
Friday, March 29
South region
Midwest region
'We didn't get it': Arizona ends March Madness with another disappointment and falls short of Final Four again
2024 NCAA Tournament: Men's Sweet 16 TV and streaming
Friday, March 29
CBS
Marquette vs. NC State (7:09 p.m. ET)
Houston vs. Duke (9:39 p.m. ET)
TBS/truTV
Purdue vs. Gonzaga (7:39 p.m. ET)
Tennessee vs. Creighton (10:09 p.m. ET)
There are multiple options for streaming the Sweet 16, including:
2024 NCAA Tournament: Men's Elite Eight matchups
Saturday, March 30
East region
West region
