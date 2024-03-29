2024 NCAA Tournament: Updated Sweet 16 bracket, game times, TV schedule, and streaming

Editor's note: Follow all of the men's March Madness action, scores and highlights here with USA TODAY Sports' live coverage.

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is in the midst of the Sweet 16 round. Sixty-eight teams entered March Madness and just eight programs will remain after this round, giving college basketball fans great games to watch after their brackets busted last weekend.

There's one a week left until the men's Final Four in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the latest updates from the Sweet 16 this weekend:

2024 NCAA Tournament: Men's Sweet 16 schedule and results

Thursday, March 28

East region

West region

Friday, March 29

South region

Midwest region

2024 NCAA Tournament: Men's Sweet 16 TV and streaming

Friday, March 29

CBS

Marquette vs. NC State (7:09 p.m. ET)

Houston vs. Duke (9:39 p.m. ET)

TBS/truTV

Purdue vs. Gonzaga (7:39 p.m. ET)

Tennessee vs. Creighton (10:09 p.m. ET)

There are multiple options for streaming the Sweet 16, including:

2024 NCAA Tournament: Men's Elite Eight matchups

Saturday, March 30

East region

West region

