Angel Reese thanks Alyssa Thomas for flagrant foul: 'I got back up and I kept going and kept pushing'

The Sky's Angel Reese was flagrantly fouled by Alyssa Thomas of the Sun. Thomas was ejected. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

Angel Reese wasn't lying in early April when she said she wanted to be "knocked down and learn and grow at the next level." The Chicago Sky rookie has been knocked down and is getting back up with grace every single time.

Reese took clothesline to the neck on Saturday night during the Sky's 86-82 loss to the Connecticut Sun, courtesy of veteran Alyssa Thomas. Thomas stuck up her arm — and her hand— on Reese's neck while the two were fighting for a rebound in the third quarter and Reese went down hard.

Alyssa Thomas was ejected after a hard foul on Angel Reese. pic.twitter.com/CxJNDkfePd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2024

Thomas was called for the first flagrant foul 2 of her career and was ejected. Following the game, Reese said she doesn't think she's being treated differently on the floor because she's a rookie — it's all basketball.

“It’s not just because I’m a rookie. I’m a player. I’m a basketball player," Reese said via The Athletic. "They don’t give a damn if I’m a rookie. I mean, I want them to come at me every day. I want them to come at everybody."

Reese reinforced that she believes she's just another basketball player and shouldn't be treated any differently than anyone else on the floor.

Angel Reese on that hard foul by Alyssa Thomas which led to an ejection: “They don’t give a damn if I’m a rookie. … They’re not supposed to be nice to me. … Thank you AT for sending a message to me because I got back up and I kept going.” pic.twitter.com/tZUsMjSm8g — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) May 26, 2024

"I mean, they’re not supposed to be nice to me. I hope y’all know that. They’re not supposed to be nice to me or lay down because I’m Angel Reese or because I’m a rookie. Like, thank you AT for sending a message to me because I got back up and I kept going and kept pushing. Like me and AT have been cool since we were at Maryland so I know it’s no hard feelings. I appreciate her for going at me today or every day.”

What could have made this situation awkward was that before the game, Reese had spoken about how much she admired Thomas, who attended Maryland just like she did.

Angel Reese spoke pregame about how excited she was to face off against Alyssa Thomas and Bri Jones, who she admired since they were at Maryland: “Those are players I’ve had my eye on.” pic.twitter.com/K0MJLbhZvb — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) May 26, 2024

But Reese later said she didn't think Thomas fouled her like that on purpose, and her opinion of the longtime WNBA star hadn't changed.

“No hard feelings to AT,” Reese said via The Athletic. “I know she purposely probably didn’t do it towards me, but just being able to come out there and just be strong and stand on two feet, it was going to be a tough game and that’s what I’m built for.”