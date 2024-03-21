Men’s March Madness live updates: Predictions, picks, schedule, how to watch today’s games

Men’s March Madness tips off Thursday with 16 first-round games. We have more than 12 hours of hoops on deck, highlighed by top-seeded UNC taking on Wagner in the afternoon. Although the other three top seeds aren’t in action unti Friday, today’s slate includes No. 2 seeds Iowa State, Arizona and Tennessee.

Men's NCAA tournament games are airing and streaming across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more all day. Follow along.

March Madness scores today

Here is the complete scoreboard for Thursday’s first-round games.

Men’s March Madness games today

Here is Thursday’s full schedule.

How to watch March Madness 2024

CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV will air first- and second-round games. CBS and TBS will air Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. CBS will air the men's Final Four and championship game.

How to stream March Madness on your phone

You can catch every second by streaming every game through a few different options. All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV, but here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

March Madness expert picks: Our bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA men's tournament

The experts have dissected the men's NCAA Tournament bracket, providing sleepers, Final Four matchups and upset predictions. Your chances of filling out a perfect bracket are miniscule, but maybe you need a few tips to win your office pool. We've got you covered with a look at how to pick an upset and a look historically at how the seeds have performed in the NCAA Tournament. Three of our five USA TODAY experts have UConn as their picks to win the national title on April 8. Here are our expert picks.

Joe Biden, Barack Obama release March Madness brackets

As Americans cast their ballots in presidential primaries and special elections across the country, they’re also predicting winners on the basketball court. President Joe Biden released his brackets for the NCAA men and women’s basketball tournaments too, and before March Madness picks up steam, let's take a look at his predictions.

Biden chose a group of highly rated teams for his Final Four, picking UConn, North Carolina, Houston and Tennessee. The president predicted that UConn will defeat North Carolina, while Houston will beat Tennessee, with UConn ultimately winning the men’s tournament.

In the women’s championship, Biden selected South Carolina, Stanford, UCLA and UConn to make it to the Final Four. The president forecast that South Carolina would defeat Stanford, and UConn would defeat UCLA, choosing South Carolina as his champion.

President Biden's bracket! #MarchMadness 🇺🇸



UConn 🏆

NC State 👉 Sweet 16 👀

3️⃣ 1-seeds making the Final Four 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Dc1mn6Ib84 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2024

But Biden wasn’t the only politician to release his March Madness predictions. Former President Barack Obama also shared his brackets. He gave UConn, Baylor, Kentucky and Purdue his Final Four men's spots, ultimately choosing UConn to win it all. In the women’s tournament, Obama selected South Carolina, Southern California, Iowa and Stanford for the Final Four, choosing South Carolina as the champion.

My picks are in! I sat down to talk about them with @CraigMalRob and @UKCoachCalipari on their podcast Ways To Win from @HGMedia. Check out our conversation wherever you get your podcasts. And please don’t rub it in when my bracket gets busted. https://t.co/pVLfuHjYmo pic.twitter.com/la2NTDh1z7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 19, 2024

Colorado men extend Boise State's misery in First Four

One of the hottest teams the last few weeks, Colorado needed every late-season win to make the tournament. Wednesday's win was Colorado's ninth in its last 10 games. Can the Buffaloes keep it rolling and make a run deep into March Madness?

Boise State is now 0-10 in March Madness play.

Head coach Tad Boyle credited his team's defense on getting the win, despite Boise State getting a whopping 19 offensive rebounds.

"We really started playing tougher on the glass. Boise State's a physical team, they keep coming at you, and we made just enough plays down the stretch. I thought our defense was great all night, our guys were locked in," Boyle said.

Grambling State gets first March Madness win at First Four; meet Purdue's first-round opponent

How about not only making your first NCAA Tournament, but getting the team's first March Madness win?

The Grambling State Tigers used a second-half rally to force overtime and defeat Montana State in the First Four, 88-81, in its first-ever NCAA Tournament game and secure a date with No. 1 seed Purdue on Friday.

The win continued what has been a dream season for Donte Jackson's squad, getting through a tough start of the regular season to its best year in school history. The team was led by Jimel Cofer, who came off the bench and scored a season-high 19 points to lead Grambling State to the historic victory.

"I just know my team has my back. Anybody on this team can get hot, and today was just my night," Cofer said after the win.

