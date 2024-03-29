Clemson vs. Alabama: Predictions, and odds for Saturday's March Madness game

The Men's NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight is taking shape after a thrilling Thursday night that resulted in upsets for almost all of the top seeds. On Saturday, Alabama will face Clemson in the bid to advance to the Final Four.

Alabama's Grant Nelson was the star of the game against the No. 1 seed North Carolina, scoring 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. He ultimately secured the team's 89-87 victory with two free throws. This win keeps Alabama's hopes alive for the national championship and marks their first Elite Eight appearance since 2004 and only the second time in program history.

Clemson has earned a spot in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1980 by defeating No. 2 seeded Arizona 77-72 at the Crypto.com Arena. The Tigers were led by Chase Hunter, who scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and made five assists. PJ Hall also made a significant contribution with 17 points and eight rebounds.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Grant Nelson #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts in a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Crypto.com Arena on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Clemson vs. Alabama predictions

Yahoo Sports: Clemson 79, Alabama 75

Derrian Carter writes: "The Tigers are now 13-1 against non-ACC opponents this season, displaying they are a tough team for unfamiliar opponents to handle. Add in Clemson's defense has hit its stride, slowing down high-octane offenses in March Madness, expect the Tigers to advance to the Final Four."

Tuscaloosa News: Alabama 85, Clemson 80

Nick Kelly writes: "If the Crimson Tide played like it did against UNC, it's going to the Final Four. Grant Nelson and Mark Sears each competing at a high level will be too much for Clemson to stop."

ESPN: Alabama has a 67% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Alabama Crimson Tide have a 67.7% chance to beat the Clemson Tigers in the Elite Eight game.

Clemson vs. Alabama: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Crimson Tide are favorites to defeat the Tigers in Saturday's Elite Eight March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Thursday.

Spread: Alabama (-1.5)

Moneylines: Alabama (-125); Clemson (+105)

Over/under: 165.5

How to watch Clemson vs. Alabama: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Saturday, March 30 at 8:49 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Cable TV: TBS

Streaming: Paramount+

