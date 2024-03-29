Gonzaga vs. Purdue: Predictions, picks and odds for Sweet 16 March Madness game

The No. 1-seed Purdue Boilermakers will face the No. 5-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs in a Sweet 16 matchup on Friday. These teams last met in November 2023 at the Maui Invitational, where Purdue came out on top.

Purdue made a strong statement with a 109-67 victory over Utah State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Zach Edey was the top performer for the Boilermakers, scoring 23 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Trey Kaufman-Renn also played a significant role in the win, contributing 18 points, eight rebounds, and three assists against the Aggies.

Gonzaga advances to the Sweet 16 for the ninth consecutive time after defeating Kansas 89-68. Anton Watson scored 21 points, while Graham Ike recorded 15 points and nine rebounds in the win against the Jayhawks.

Gonzaga vs. Purdue predictions

Sporting News: Purdue 70, Gonzaga 64

David Fletcher writes: "As good as the Bulldogs are, they don’t have a signature shooting game to hang their hats on against a quality opponent. In both of their games against St. Mary’s, they shot 21% or worse from deep. Against San Diego State, they shot 26% from deep. Against the Boilermakers, they shot 18%, and against UConn they shot 16.7% from deep. They haven’t gotten it done against the better defenses this season, which makes it hard to predict an upset in their Sweet 16 battle with Purdue."

Clutch Points: Take Purdue

Bryan Logan writes: "While Gonzaga has been good in many aspects of the game, Purdue has been better. Purdue has been more efficient on offense overall. They are also much better in the rebounding game and are a more efficient defense. Gonzaga has some good parts, but it will not be enough to slow down Zach Edey and company. Take Purdue on this one."

ESPN: Purdue has a 77% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Purdue Boilermakers have a 77.3% chance to beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Sweet 16.

Gonzaga vs. Purdue: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Boilermakers are favorites to defeat the Bulldogs in Friday's Sweet 16 March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds.

Odds as of Wednesday.

Spread: Purdue (-5.5)

Moneylines: Purdue (-225); Gonzaga (+185)

Over/under: 154.5

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Purdue: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Friday, March 29 at 7:39 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Cable TV: TBS

Streaming: Paramount+

