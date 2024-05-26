MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves Braves-Pirates game after falling with non-contact knee injury

Ronald Acuña Jr. grabs his leg in pain after injuring his left knee on Sunday. (Charles LeClaire/Reuters)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after collapsing on the field with a non-contact knee injury.

The injury took place as Acuña took a lead on the base paths from second base. He fell to the turf in obvious pain and grabbed his left leg. He remained on the ground for several moments while being tended to by trainers. He was eventually able to walk off the field, but he did not return to the game.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from the game with a non-contact injury while rounding the bases.



The Braves described the injury as left knee soreness shortly after he left the game. Further details about the injury weren't immediately available.

Acuña, 26, is a four-time All-Star and the reigning National League MVP. He led the league in runs, hits, stolen bases and on-base percentage in 2023 while slashing .337/.416/.596 with 41 home runs, 106 RBI, 149 runs scored and 73 stolen bases. In 48 games this season, he's slashing .246/.348/.356 with four home runs, 15 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

Acuña previously tore the ACL in his right knee in 2021. That injury cost him the second half of the season.

Sunday's injury took place in the top half of the first inning of a scoreless game. Acuña reached base with a leadoff double, then suffered the injury as he attempted to steal third base. The Braves entered Sunday's game with the third-best record in the NL at 29-20, seven games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies (38-15) in the NL East.

If significant, Acuña's is the second season-altering injury for for a Braves team hoping to compete for its second World Series victory in four seasons. All-Star starter Spencer Strider pitched just two games this season before undergoing season-ending internal brace surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. Strider finished fourth in last year's Cy Young voting and was among the preseason favorites to compete for the award this year.