Tennessee vs. Creighton: Predictions, picks, odds for 2024 March Madness game

Sweet 16 basketball is here. After an exciting opening weekend, the regional semifinals continue Friday and feature several exciting matchups between the 16 teams that remain.

The high-powered matchup will see the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers take on the No. 3 Creighton Bluejays. It will be the final game of the Sweet 16.

Tennessee took down a tough No. 7 Texas squad in the round of 32, winning by a 72-68 score. It blew out No. 15 Saint Peter's in the first round.

Creighton has cruised through the first two rounds. The Bluejays downed No. 11 Oregon in the second round and put away No. 14 Akron in their opening game.

Here's what to know about Friday's Sweet 16 closing matchup.

Tennessee vs. Creighton predictions

Tennessean: Tennessee 75, Creighton 71

Mike Wilson writes, "The Vols are going to have to guard as well as they did against Texas and hit 3-pointers at a much better clip. Tennessee is capable of both things."

Fox Sports: Tennessee 75, Creighton 73

The Volunteers have a 61.8% chance to claim victory in this matchup per the moneyline's implied probability, according to the site.

ESPN: Tennessee holds edge in model

ESPN Analytics gives Tennessee a 57.7% chance to advance to the Elite Eight. The same model gives Creighton a 42.3% chance to pull off the upset.

Tennessee vs. Creighton: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

Tennessee is the favorite to defeat Creighton in Friday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Wednesday.

Spread: Tennessee (-2.5)

Moneyline: Tennessee (-145); Creighton (+120)

Over/under: 144.5

How to watch Tennessee vs. Creighton: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Friday, March 29

Time: 10:09 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Cable TV: TBS/TruTV

Streaming: Paramount+

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

