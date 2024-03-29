Men’s March Madness live updates: Sweet 16 predictions, NCAA bracket update, how to watch

Men’s March Madness continues Friday night with the second slate of Sweet 16 games. Two top seeds are in action tonight, highlighting the four-game set. No. 1 Purdue and No. 5 Gonzaga face off ahead of No. 1 Houston taking on No. 4 Duke.

Men's NCAA tournament games are airing and streaming across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more all day. Follow along.

March Madness scores today

Here is the complete scoreboard for today’s Sweet 16 games.

What time does Sweet 16 start today?

The first NCAA tournament Sweet 16 game today, between No. 2 Marquette and No. 11 NC State, tips off just after 7 p.m. EDT.

What time does March Madness start today?

Here is Friday’s full schedule Sweet 16 schedule.

How to watch March Madness Sweet 16 games

CBS and TBS will air Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. CBS will air the men's Final Four and championship game.

How to stream March Madness on your phone

You can catch every second by streaming every game through a few different options. All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV, but here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

March Madness Sweet 16 expert picks, predictions

(2) Marquette vs. (11) NC State

Dan Wolken: Marquette

Paul Myerberg: Marquette

Jordan Mendoza: Marquette

(1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga

Dan Wolken: Purdue

Paul Myerberg: Purdue

Jordan Mendoza: Purdue

Men’s March Madness schedule

Here is the men's schedule:

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness live updates: Sweet 16 games, NCAA bracket predictions