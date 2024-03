NCAA men's tournament schedule, bracket, tv times as March Madness begins

The road to the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona for the 68 teams in this season's NCAA men's tournament will start in four different regions. It'll take 64 games for the field to be whittled down to the quartet that will reach the final weekend where every team wants to go.

The path for any of the teams will be difficult as March Madness brings the guarantee of upsets, buzzer-beaters and surprising stories. Brackets surely will get busted as some teams will become Cinderella stories and favorites are sent home early.

How to follow along? A look at the complete tournament schedule from the First Four to the final game so you can follow along the journey.

First Four

At University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio

Tuesday, March 19

Wagner vs. Howard, 6:40 p.m., TruTV

Colorado State vs. Virginia, 9:10 p.m., TruTV

Wednesday, March 20

Grambling vs. Montana State, 6:40 p.m., TruTV

Colorado vs. Boise State, 9:10 p.m., TruTV

East Region schedule

First round

Thursday, March 21

At CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Brigham Young vs. Duquesne, 12:40 p.m., truTV

Illinois vs. Morehead State, 3:10 p.m., truTV

Iowa State vs. South Dakota State, 7:35 p.m., truTV

Washington State vs. Drake, 10:05 p.m., truTV

Friday, March 22

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Florida Atlantic vs. Northwestern, 12:15, CBS

Connecticut vs. Stetson, 2:45 p.m. CBS

At Spokane Arena, Spokane, Wash.

San Diego State vs. Alabama-Birmingham, 1:45 p.m., TNT

Auburn vs. Yale, 4:15 p.m., TNT

Second round

Saturday, March 23

At CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Brigham Young-Duquesne winner vs. Illinois-Morehead State winner, TBA

Washington State-Drake winner vs. Iowa State-South Dakota State winner, TBA

Sunday, March 24

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Florida Atlantic-Northwestern winner vs. Connecticut-Stetson winner, TBA

At Spokane Arena, Spokane, Wash.

San Diego State-Alabama-Birmingham winner vs. Auburn-Yale winner, TBA

Regional Semifinals

Friday, March 29

At TD Garden, Boston

Florida Atlantic-Northwestern-Connecticut-Stetson winner vs. San Diego State-Alabama-Birmingham-Auburn-Yale winner, TBA

Brigham Young-Duquesne winner-Illinois-Morehead State winner vs. Washington State-Drake-Iowa State-South Dakota State winner, TBA

Regional final

Sunday, March 31

At TD Garden, Boston

Regional semifinal winners, TBA

South Region schedule

First round

Thursday, March 21

At PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Kentucky vs. Oakland, 7:10 p.m., CBS

Texas Tech vs. North Carolina State, 9:40 p.m., CBS

Friday, March 22

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Marquette vs. Western Kentucky, 2 p.m., CBS

Florida vs. Boise State-Colorado winner, 4:30 p.m., CBS

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Duke vs. Vermont, 6:50, CBS

Wisconsin vs. James Madison, 9:40 p.m., CBS

At FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn.

Nebraska vs. Texas A&M, 7:50 p.m., TNT

Houston vs. Longwood, 9:20 p.m., TNT

Second round

Saturday, March 23

At PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Kentucky-Oakland winner vs. Texas Tech-North Carolina State winner, TBA

Sunday, March 24

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Marquette-Western Kentucky winner vs. Florida-Boise State-Colorado winner, TBA

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Duke-Vermont winner vs. Wisconsin-James Madison winner, TBA

At FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn.

Nebraska-Texas A&M winner vs. Houston-Longwood winner, TBA

Regional Semifinals

Friday, March 29

At American Airlines Arena, Dallas

Nebraska-Texas A&M-Houston-Longwood winner vs. Duke-Vermont-Wisconsin-James Madison winner, TBA

Marquette-Western Kentucky-Florida-Boise State-Colorado winner vs. Kentucky-Oakland-Texas Tech-North Carolina State winner, TBA

Regional final

Sunday, March 31

At American Airlines Arena, Dallas

Regional semifinal winners, TBA

Midwest Region schedule

First round

Thursday, March 21

At PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Creighton vs. Akron, 1:30 p.m., TNT

South Carolina vs. Oregon, 4 p.m., TNT

At Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

Texas vs. Virginia-Colorado State winner, 6:50 p.m., TNT

Tennessee vs. Saint Peter's, 9:20 p.m., TNT

At Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Gonzaga vs. McNeese State, 7:25 p.m., TBS

Kansas vs. Samford, 9:55 p.m., TBS

Friday, March 22

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Purdue vs. Montana State-Grambling winner, 7:25, TBS

Utah State vs. TCU, 9:55 p.m., TBS

Second round

Saturday, March 23

At PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

Creighton-Akron winner vs. South Carolina-Oregon winner, TBA

At Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

Texas-Virginia-Colorado State winner vs. Tennessee-Saint Peter's winner, TBA

At Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Gonzaga-McNeese State winner vs. Kansas-Samford winner, TBA

Sunday, March 24

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Purdue-Montana State-Grambling winner vs. Utah State-TCU winner, TBA

Regional semifinals

Friday, March 29

At Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Purdue-Montana State-Grambling-Utah State-TCU winner vs. Gonzaga-McNeese State-Kansas-Samford winner, TBA

Texas-Virginia-Colorado State winner vs. Tennessee-Saint Peter's winner vs. Creighton-Akron-South Carolina-Oregon winner, TBA

Regional final

Sunday, March 31

At Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Regional semifinal winners, TBA

West Region schedule

First round

Thursday, March 21

At Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

Michigan State vs. Mississippi State, 12:15 p.m., CBS

North Carolina vs. Wagner-Howard winner, 2:45 p.m, CBS

At Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Arizona vs. Long Beach State, 2 p.m., TBS

Dayton vs. Nevada, 4:30 p.m., TBS

Friday, March 22

At FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn.

Baylor vs. Colgate, 12:40 p.m., truTV

Clemson vs. New Mexico, 3:10 p.m., truTV

At Spokane Arena, Spokane, Wash.

Alabama vs. College of Charleston, 7:35 p.m., truTV

Saint Mary's vs. Grand Canyon, 10:05 p.m., truTV

Second round

Saturday, March 23

At Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

Michigan State-Mississippi State winner vs. North Carolina-Wagner-Howard winner, TBA

At Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Arizona-Long Beach State winner vs. Dayton-Nevada winner. TBA

Sunday, March 24

At FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tenn.

Baylor-Colgate winner vs. Clemson-New Mexico winner, TBA

At Spokane Arena, Spokane, Wash.

Alabama-College of Charleston winner vs. Saint Mary's-Grand Canyon winner, TBA

Regional semifinals

Thursday, March 28

At Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Michigan State-Mississippi State-North Carolina-Wagner-Howard winner vs. Alabama-College of Charleston-Saint Mary's-Grand Canyon winner, TBA

Arizona-Long Beach State-Dayton-Nevada winner vs. Baylor-Colgate-Clemson-New Mexico winner, TBA

Regional final

Saturday, March 30

At Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Regional semifinal winner, TBA

Final Four

National semifinals

Saturday, Apri 5

At State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz

East Region vs. West Region winner, TBA

South Region winner vs. Midwest Region winner, TBA

National championship game

Monday, April 7

At State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz

National semifinal winners, TBA

