Indy 500: 108th running delayed by weather, Kyle Larson 'Double' attempt in jeopardy; live updates

There was plenty of warning that thunderstorms would hit Indianapolis Motor Speedway right around the scheduled green flag and they have come. The start of the 108th running of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is delayed indefinitely until the track can be dried and there is no threat of lightning.
Indy 500 weather advisory lifted
Now, to dry the track (whiche could take a while)
Lightning has cleared the area around the Speedway. Gates have re-opened, and spectators may return to the grandstands. pic.twitter.com/hMqA5cxNMm
Every minute of this delay diminishes the chances Kyle Larson will be able to run 'The Double.' He has indicated he will stay in Indianapolis if the race goes off today and conflicts with NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.
Kyle Larson update
Marty Snider and Jeff Burton on the NBC broadcast report that Kyle Larson has a police escort to the airport available if he can't travel by helicopter — but that's only if he opts to go to the Coca-Cola 600 instead of running the Indy 500 today. He can't leave the speedway any later than 4:15 p.m. ET in order to make it to Charlotte in time.
Lightning has been detected in the vicinity of the Speedway. Please exit the grandstands in an orderly fashion and seek shelter. You should implement your personal safety plan. Gate ingress has stopped, but gates will remain open for egress. pic.twitter.com/qMU4lmc2QF
Here's what to know ahead of the weekend in Speedway, Indiana:
How to watch the 2024 Indy 500?
The Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast live Sunday, May 26, on NBC, Peacock, the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.
Pre-race show: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET Race coverage: 12:30 - 4 p.m. ET (Green flag at 12:45 p.m. ET)
News and storylines entering the Indy 500
The dominant narrative during "The Month of May" at the Speedway is Kyle Larson's attempt at "The Double" — running the combined 600 laps and 1,100 miles of the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day. Weather may wreak havoc on that endeavor (more on that later), but if he starts both races he'll be only the fifth driver ever to do so.
Team Penske seeking 20th win: The owner of series and speedway has quite the trophy collection and, after sweeping all three spots on the front row this year, has an excellent chance to make it to 20 victories in the race.
Honda's challenge of Chevrolet: Chevys took the top eight spots in qualifying and had a clear advantage when the engines were turned all the way up; can a Honda in race trim unseat them.
Former winners in the field: This year's grid features eight past winners, including four-time victor Helio Castroneves. The Brazilian legend could break the record for most wins ever at the event, which would lift him above the likes of A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser.
Top drivers and odds for the 2024 Indy 500
Defending champion Josef Newgarden will start third on the grid and sports the best odds entering the weekend at 5-to-1 according to BetMGM.
Best odds to win Josef Newgarden +500 Scott McLaughlin +550 Kyle Larson +675 Will Power +700 Alexander Rossi +800 Pato O'Ward +850
The top six betting favorites are either from the Penske or Arrow McLaren stables, with Indy 500 rookie and current NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson sporting a +675 moneyline ahead of his first IndyCar start.
What are the traditions of the Indy 500?
Being the longest continually running auto race in the United States (beginning in 1911), there are plenty of traditions that have built up over the years. Most notably they are:
Singing of "Back Home Again in Indiana" just prior to the command to fire engines.
Indianapolis Gordon Pipers bagpipe group plays the Borg-Warner Trophy into the speedway before the race and plays the winner to victory lane afterward.
Three-car wide starting grid (opposed to the usual two-wide for all other races).
Winner kisses the three feet of bricks marking the speedway’s finish line (which actually started after Dale Jarrett won NASCAR's Brickyard 400 in 1996).
Winner drinks (or douses themself with) a quart of milk of their choice: Whole, 2% or skim.
Winner is presented with a wreath featuring 33 orchids, representing the 33 cars entered.
2024 Indy 500 starting grid
Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet, 234.220 mph
Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet, 233.917 mph
Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet, 233.808 mph
Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, 233.090 mph
Pietro Fittipaldi (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, 231.100 mph
Katherine Legge (51), Dale Coyne Racing Honda, 230.092 mph
Marcus Ericsson (28), Andretti Global Honda, 230.027 mph
Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, 229.974
Weather forecast for the 2024 Indy 500
It's not pretty. Sunday calls for thunderstorms with a 62% chance of rain, which is a major threat to Kyle Larson's attempt to run all 1,100 miles in one day. Any significant delay of the green flag for the Indy 500 would likely result in Larson flying out for his "day job" driving the No. 5 Hendrick Racing Chevrolet in the series he won outright in 2021.
“Yeah, it doesn't look too promising for Indy on Sunday. ... If it's going to rain, I hope it rains all day,” Larson told reporters earlier in the week. “That way it can just get pushed to Monday or something, and then Charlotte is not going to rain, I just hope it doesn't rain, and we can get it in on Sunday night and then come here Monday.”
