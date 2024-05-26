Grayson Murray, two-time PGA Tour winner, dies by suicide at age 30

Murray was playing in this week's Charles Schwab Challenge before withdrawing Friday with an illness

Content Warning: This story contains references to suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

The PGA Tour has announced that golfer Grayson Murray died Saturday morning. He was 30 years old.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement.

"The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.

"I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.

"The PGA TOUR has grief counselors available at both tournament sites, as well as virtually for those not in the field. I am en route to Ft. Worth and will share more information when we can."

Grayson Murray's last PGA Tour win came during January's Sony Open in Hawaii, where he won in a playoff. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

No cause of death was initially released. His parents, Eric and Terry Murray, confirmed he died by suicide in a statement released by the PGA Tour on Sunday morning.

We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.

We have so many questions that have no answers.

But one.

Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.

We would like to thank the PGA TOUR and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.

Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else.

Thank you.

Murray was part of this week's field at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas but withdrew during Friday's second round, citing an illness.

The Tour contemplated halting play at the tournament but, according to Jim Nantz on the CBS broadcast, Murray's family insisted the event continue.

In January, Murray earned his second PGA Tour victory by winning the Sony Open in Hawaii in a playoff, snapping a six-year winless drought.

39 FEET FOR THE WIN!



Grayson Murray is victorious @SonyOpenHawaii in dramatic fashion! pic.twitter.com/C86sTS4O7a — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 15, 2024

After a decorated amateur career that included three Junior World Championship victories and becoming then the second-youngest golfer to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour at age 16, Murray won his first PGA Tour tournament as a rookie at the Barbasol Championship in July 2017.

He struggled on and off the course in the years after that victory. He told The Golf Channel he battled depression and anxiety and eventually received treatment for alcohol abuse. Murray had reportedly been sober for several months and appeared to be doing much better. His win in January was seen as a moment of redemption at the time.

As players finished their rounds on Saturday and news began to spread, many around the golf world shared their thoughts on Murray. Peter Malnati, who played with Murray the first two rounds in Fort Worth this week, was extremely emotional speaking with the CBS broadcast on Saturday.

Peter Malnati played with Grayson Murray during the first two rounds this week. Visibly shaken, this is heartbreaking to watch as Amanda Balionis is emotional, too. @flushingitgolf pic.twitter.com/mVLeSKvo6e — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 25, 2024

Speechless to hear about Grayson. Guy had been through so many ups and downs to get where he was. I hurt so much for his family and the people closest to him. My condolences and deepest sympathies — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) May 25, 2024

I had the opportunity to spend a few rounds of golf alongside Grayson in recent weeks at Hilton Head, Quail Hollow and Valhalla. I will always remember that and use it to remind myself that you never know what challenges people have going on in their lives and how they may be… pic.twitter.com/3yXnz1t8cK — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) May 25, 2024

Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away. He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace 💔 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) May 25, 2024

Very sad to hear the news of Grayson Murray’s passing today. Life is so fragile… I was just hugging you at the Masters, telling you how proud of you I am. Thankful to have known you.



My deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed. — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) May 25, 2024

Jay Green, Murray's caddie, told Golf Channel on Saturday afternoon, "Grayson was the absolute best. Not only was he an incredible, thoughtful and generous boss, he was an even better friend. He truly would do anything for anyone. He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply."