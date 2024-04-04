Veteran presence boosting FAMU's offensive line to stardom at ongoing spring football camp

A football team can only be successful with a strong front-end protection plan.

Eleven practices into spring camp, Florida A&M head coach James Colzie III has constantly praised the offensive line.

Though regular season kickoff is eight months away, Colzie knows the offensive line can will the Rattlers to some slugfest victories through observing their grit and battles with FAMU’s defensive linemen during spring.

“It shows the strides that we’ve made already,” FAMU offensive lineman Jalen Goss said of Colzie’s props. “The work we put in is finally starting to pay off to be a dominant group for the team and ourselves.

“It feels good to hear that finally.”

FAMU assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Joseph Henry has overseen the Rattlers’ offensive line since returning to the program in 2022.

Earning the respect of the team and coaching staff means a lot to Henry as he continues to develop the Rattlers’ 2024 offensive line.

“You always work to make sure the people that you work for are pleased with your work product. You want their approval. So, that’s certainly satisfying to hear,” Henry said.

“That doesn’t mean the job is done. We must continue working, growing, and progressing individually and as a unit.”

FAMU offensive line's veteran presence vital in spring football camp

Florida A&M left tackle Jalen Goss (61) flatlines a Southern Jaguars defender at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Even after losing Cameron Covin to graduation and former five-star prospect Kardell Thomas to the NCAA Transfer Portal, FAMU’s offensive line returns the most of last year’s team that won the program’s first Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl titles.

FAMU had two All-SWAC offensive line selections in 2023, with Ashton Grable and Covin garnering league honors.

Goss’ 2023 season, which was supposed to be his final year, was cut short due to injury.

Watching most of FAMU football’s championship run from the sidelines last year, Goss hoped he would be granted a medical redshirt to play in 2024.

The NCAA provided Goss an extra year of eligibility, and the 2022 All-SWAC selection is back for his final college football season.

“I’m just glad I got another chance to go perfect it again," Goss said of the NCAA’s ruling. “There were ups and downs of wondering if I would get the [eligibility year] back. My coaches and teammates helped me stay on course and positive.

“I had to have a Plan B ready just in case.”

FAMU offensive lineman TJ Lee is one of the rare cases of college players playing their four years straight through.

Lee arrived at FAMU in 2021 and immediately earned snaps at both center and guard for the Rattlers.

As he enters his final college football season, he wants to become an award-winning player while FAMU repeats as Black College Football National Champions.

“I know the ins and outs of FAMU football now,” Lee said. “Last year, best year. It’s bittersweet, but it is what it is.”

Adding assistant head coach and offensive play-caller to his role this offseason, Henry has his hands in many other aspects of the FAMU football team.

A familiar face and former Rattlers starting offensive lineman is helping Henry adjust.

A now slimmed-down TJ Demas has traded his football equipment in for a whistle as FAMU’s assistant offensive line coach. Demas begins his coaching career after suffering a grade two torn hamstring.

“Demas has done a great job,” Henry said. “He’s my eyes in the box. I’m glad he's with us and has done a heck of a job in a very short time. He already has the trust and the relationships built with the players.

“I'm glad that he’s coaching with us now.”

Led by the offensive line, FAMU expects to 'be in a lot of football games'

Colzie recalls when FAMU drained the final seven and a half minutes of the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic versus Jackson State through the Rattlers’ rushing attack.

Last year, FAMU’s offensive line helped the rushing attack rise from 12th (last) in the SWAC in 2022 to seventh, averaging 138.1 yards per game.

“We’re going to have a good chance and be in many football games this season because of those guys on the offensive line,” Colzie said. “We have team run periods, where we know they will run the football. And we’re still getting 10-12 yards on some runs. It demoralizes you when you know a team will run and still get first downs.

“Hopefully, we can do that to put games away.”

The FAMU offense is undergoing a facelift.

The Rattlers are amidst an ongoing quarterback battle and a new-look receiving core.

But, the frontline, young and seasoned, has galvanized the entire offense to make constant improvements throughout spring football.

“The offense is coming together as a whole,” Lee said. “It’s the young guys like Tommy Bridgewater and Myron Ward. Kudos to those guys for stepping up.”

Florida A&M Rattlers Spring Football Practice Schedule

Practice 12: Friday, April 5

Practice 13: Tuesday, April 9

Practice 14: Thursday, April 11

Orange and Green Spring Game at Bragg Memorial Stadium: Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers offensive line leading way in spring football