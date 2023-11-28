FAMU leads SWAC football, tallies most postseason honors ahead of conference title game

Just as it has remained atop the league, Florida A&M has the most Southwestern Athletic Conference postseason honors.

The conference announced its All-SWAC football team and individual awards for the 2023 season, where the Rattlers earned high praise.

FAMU’s Willie Simmons garnered SWAC Coach of the Year after leading the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll’s fifth-ranked Rattlers to a 10-1 regular season — the program’s first double-digit win total since 1999. Simmons is among 20 coaches for the Eddie Robinson Award presented to the best FCS coach.

FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa followed his Preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year nod by winning the postseason honor. The graduate student completed 57 percent of his passes for 2,416 yards and tallied 19 total touchdowns. Moussa is among 30 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS Offensive Player of the Year.

Linebacker Isaiah Major finished as the SWAC’s best defensive player as the Rattlers’ FCS top-ranked Dark Cloud Defense leader. Major had a team-leading 94 tackles (11.5 for loss), two sacks, and an interception. He’s a candidate for the Buck Buchanan Award, the FCS' top defensive player.

"No two guys deserve to be named SWAC Players of the Year than Jeremy Moussa and Isaiah Major," Simmons said in a released statement.

"They have been the unquestioned leaders of their respective sides of the ball the past two seasons and have been two of the most productive players in the country. They are also up for National Player of the Year Awards because of their commitment to excellence in everything they do on and off the field."

Headlined by Moussa and Major, the Rattlers have 13 All-SWAC selections (five on offense, seven on defense, one specialist), which are the most for any team since FAMU joined the SWAC in 2021. Alabama State follows with eight picks for this year’s All-SWAC team.

“We are honored to represent the SWAC with the most all-conference selections,” Simmons said.

“It’s a testament to our coaching staff’s recruitment of top-notch student-athletes, our coaches and support staff’s commitment to their development on and off the field, and our young men’s overall commitment to excellence.”

On Saturday, FAMU will host the SWAC Championship versus Prairie View A&M (6-5), which has two all-conference members.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. The game is televised on ESPN2.

The winner faces Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Champions Howard in the HBCU Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 16.

FAMU Individual SWAC Honors

The Florida A&M Rattlers lead the Bethune Cookman Wildcats 17-0 at halftime of the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Coach of the Year: Willie Simmons

Offensive Player of the Year: Quarterback Jeremy Moussa

Defensive Player of the Year: Linebacker Isaiah Major

FAMU All-SWAC First Team Selections

Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) looks to pass to a teammate. The Florida A&M Rattlers defeated the Bethune Cookman Wildcats 24-7 in the Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Offense

Quarterback Jeremy Moussa

Offensive Lineman Cameron Covin

Defense

Defensive Lineman Anthony Dunn Jr.

Linebacker Isaiah Major

Cornerback Kendall Bohler

Cornerback Eric Smith

Special Teams

Kicker Cameron Gillis

FAMU All-SWAC Second Team Selections

Left to right: Florida A&M linebacker Isaiah Major and defensive backs Javan Morgan, Eric Smith, and Lovie Jenkins celebrate Smith's interception versus the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Offense

Wide Receiver Marcus Riley

Wide Receiver Jah'Marae Sheread

Offensive Lineman Ashton Grable

Defense

Defensive Lineman Gentle Hunt

Linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr.

Defensive Back Lovie Jenkins

Florida A&M (10-1) vs. Prairie View A&M (6-5) SWAC Championship Game Information

Florida A&M defensive backs Jalen Glaze (left) and Lovie Jenkins celebrates Glaze's first college interception against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Rattlers' homecoming football game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium

How to watch: ESPN2

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: No. 5 Rattlers get collection of SWAC postseason honors