FAMU leads SWAC football, tallies most postseason honors ahead of conference title game
Just as it has remained atop the league, Florida A&M has the most Southwestern Athletic Conference postseason honors.
The conference announced its All-SWAC football team and individual awards for the 2023 season, where the Rattlers earned high praise.
FAMU’s Willie Simmons garnered SWAC Coach of the Year after leading the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll’s fifth-ranked Rattlers to a 10-1 regular season — the program’s first double-digit win total since 1999. Simmons is among 20 coaches for the Eddie Robinson Award presented to the best FCS coach.
FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa followed his Preseason SWAC Offensive Player of the Year nod by winning the postseason honor. The graduate student completed 57 percent of his passes for 2,416 yards and tallied 19 total touchdowns. Moussa is among 30 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS Offensive Player of the Year.
Linebacker Isaiah Major finished as the SWAC’s best defensive player as the Rattlers’ FCS top-ranked Dark Cloud Defense leader. Major had a team-leading 94 tackles (11.5 for loss), two sacks, and an interception. He’s a candidate for the Buck Buchanan Award, the FCS' top defensive player.
"No two guys deserve to be named SWAC Players of the Year than Jeremy Moussa and Isaiah Major," Simmons said in a released statement.
"They have been the unquestioned leaders of their respective sides of the ball the past two seasons and have been two of the most productive players in the country. They are also up for National Player of the Year Awards because of their commitment to excellence in everything they do on and off the field."
Headlined by Moussa and Major, the Rattlers have 13 All-SWAC selections (five on offense, seven on defense, one specialist), which are the most for any team since FAMU joined the SWAC in 2021. Alabama State follows with eight picks for this year’s All-SWAC team.
“We are honored to represent the SWAC with the most all-conference selections,” Simmons said.
“It’s a testament to our coaching staff’s recruitment of top-notch student-athletes, our coaches and support staff’s commitment to their development on and off the field, and our young men’s overall commitment to excellence.”
On Saturday, FAMU will host the SWAC Championship versus Prairie View A&M (6-5), which has two all-conference members.
Kickoff is at 4 p.m. on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. The game is televised on ESPN2.
The winner faces Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Champions Howard in the HBCU Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 16.
FAMU Individual SWAC Honors
Coach of the Year: Willie Simmons
Offensive Player of the Year: Quarterback Jeremy Moussa
Defensive Player of the Year: Linebacker Isaiah Major
FAMU All-SWAC First Team Selections
Offense
Quarterback Jeremy Moussa
Offensive Lineman Cameron Covin
Defense
Defensive Lineman Anthony Dunn Jr.
Linebacker Isaiah Major
Special Teams
FAMU All-SWAC Second Team Selections
Offense
Wide Receiver Jah'Marae Sheread
Offensive Lineman Ashton Grable
Defense
Florida A&M (10-1) vs. Prairie View A&M (6-5) SWAC Championship Game Information
When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.
Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium
How to watch: ESPN2
