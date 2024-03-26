'Laying the foundation': Promoted FAMU coordinators using spring football to set framework

When opportunity knocks, open the door.

Promoted Florida A&M football coordinators can attest.

Soon after being hired as the Rattlers’ head football coach in January, James Colzie III selected the offensive and defensive coordinators for his inaugural staff.

Colzie’s February hires came from within Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse.

FAMU offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joseph Henry added assistant head coach and play-caller to his job title. Former Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons, now Duke’s running backs coach, previously called the plays.

Conversely, Milton Patterson coordinates FAMU’s acclaimed ‘Dark Cloud Defense’ and coaches the linebackers. Patterson, previously the defensive line coach, replaced Ryan Smith, who departed for Murray State’s defensive coordinator job.

Colzie worked closely with Henry and Patterson the last two seasons, as all three were position coaches. The FAMU head coach credits the familiarity and trust in identifying the new Rattlers’ offense and defense overseers.

Seven spring football practices down, Colzie says his coordinators look like naturals while galvanizing their units.

“Once I got the position, it wasn’t any question in my mind who would be my offensive and defensive coordinators,” Colzie said. “They had suitors, but keeping those two guys around was extremely important.

"They handle their sides of the ball equally well and look like they’ve done it before."

The 2024 season will be Henry’s fifth year in FAMU’s system. He originally joined the Rattlers staff in 2018 as the pass game coordinator, running backs coach, and punt coordinator on Simmons’ inaugural staff. After one season at FAMU, Henry scavenged for three seasons to get Southeastern Conference coaching experience at Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana State before returning to the Rattlers in 2022.

Primarily working with the offensive line, Henry says the entire offense has assisted him as the assistant head coach and play-caller during the adjustment period.

“I’m adjusting well and enjoying the process,” Henry said about transitioning to his elevated roles. “The titles may look different, but how we do business doesn’t change.

"This whole thing is built on love, trust, and mutual respect. When you surround yourself with great people, it allows you to be in a position to be successful.”

Patterson arrived at FAMU in 2021 as the defensive line coach, helping the Rattlers to high finishes in the Football Championship Subdivision defensive rankings. With three seasons under his belt at FAMU, Patterson has solidified his coaching approach and is gathering players and fellow staffers to follow suit.

“The carryover is about laying the foundation,” Patterson said of his first seven practices as FAMU’s defensive coordinator.

“I’ve been very intentional about getting the new coaches up to the language we speak and making sure the players get more from the coaching. Guys are playing at a high level and have rallied around me.

"I appreciate that.”

FAMU defensive line coach Milton Patterson watches as players prep to hit the sled during the first football practice of the year Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

In recent years, FAMU has been atop its competition in offensive and defensive statistical categories.

Most recently, the Rattlers finished with high marks on the way to winning the program’s first Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl championships. In 2023, FAMU’s offense ranked atop SWAC scoring and was fourth in the league’s total offense leaderboard. The Rattlers also had the SWAC Player of the Year and Deacon Jones Trophy winner quarterback Jeremy Moussa at their disposal.

Henry seeks consistency as he aims to replicate similar success while now being responsible for calling offensive plays.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Henry said of past success. “We spent a lot of time evaluating and scouting ourselves with a fine tooth comb to figure out what we do really well and how to continue that. And then, we’ll figure out what we need to improve on and areas for growth.

“That’s one of the fun parts of being a coach in the offseason, and our success is due to the self-study we’ve done.”

Patterson has been on past FAMU defensive staffs that featured former Rattler stars in Dallas Cowboys linebacker Markquese Bell and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Isaiah Land. Furthermore, Patterson played a vital role in his first year as defensive line coach that saw Land win the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS. Land led the entire Division I in sacks with 19 that year.

Last season, the Rattlers’ defense finished second in FCS total defense, with linebacker Isaiah Major earning the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year.

“Players are what makes this thing go. Those are the guys that keep this locomotive moving,” Patterson said. “Our number one priority is to get guys in here who fit the FAMU culture and can sustain the success that we’ve had.

“Two is not good enough. We want the number one spot, and we’re working on that every single day.”

Florida A&M offensive coordinator Joseph Henry looks on during the Rattlers' first day of spring football practice in pads on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Friday, March 8, 2024.

Success often leads to elevation.

FAMU coordinators Henry and Patterson are enjoying the fruits of their labor.

No matter the position, such as Henry assisting on SEC football staffs or leading the FAMU offense, it’s a chance to chase greatness where your feet are.

“Work for the job that you want, not the one you have right now,” Henry said. “What I’ve always done in my journey is work like the head coach because, in theory, I’m the head coach at my position or my side of the ball.

“Trust the people you work with and build strong relationships that matter outside of football and you’ll be willing to go hard for each other.”

Patterson has used his football coaching career to build networks and connections from his 12 years of coaching experiences, including a Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship with the Tennessee Titans.

“If you’ve had a chance to lead or sit in this chair, don’t take it for granted,” Patterson said of being FAMU’s defensive coordinator. “Although you may not be the head coach or a coordinator, work until you get into that role. It may not be at Florida A&M, but you want to prepare yourself for the future and opportunities that may come.”

Florida A&M Rattlers Spring Football Practice Schedule

Practice 8: Thursday, March 28

Practice 9: Friday, March 29

Practice 10: Tuesday, April 2

Practice 11: Thursday, April 4

Practice 12: Friday, April 5

Practice 13: Tuesday, April 9

Practice 14: Thursday, April 11

Orange and Green Spring Game at Bragg Memorial Stadium: Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m.

