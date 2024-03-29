Muratovic or Richardson? Ongoing FAMU quarterback battle heating up at spring football camp

QB1.

Will it be Junior Muratovic or Daniel Richardson?

Florida A&M’s quarterback battle at spring football training camp is picking up steam.

“Daniel Richardson and Junior played some pretty good ball. They both came in locked in and did some really good things,” Rattlers head coach James Colzie III said after Friday’s intrasquad scrimmage and ninth spring football practice.

“They’re commanding the offense, and we’re evaluating them daily. The biggest thing for me is making sure we take care of the football. I’d rather have the quarterback who threw one touchdown pass and no interceptions than the guy who threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

“I know people want me to make a decision, but we’ll let it play out and make sure we take our time.”

Both FAMU quarterbacks got starter reps in Friday’s team scrimmage.

Additionally, Richardson and Muratovic completed touchdown passes when placed in red-zone situations.

Richardson connected with wide receiver Quan Lee for a score. Muratovic followed with a touchdown throw to receiver Robert Lockhart III.

Florida A&M quarterback Junior Muratovic attempts a pass during the Rattlers' first day of spring football practice in pads on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Friday, March 8, 2024.

Muratovic, from Orlando, arrived at FAMU as a freshman in 2021. He's patiently waited his turn, sitting behind former Rattlers signal callers Rasean McKay and Jeremy Moussa. Muratovic is entering his redshirt junior season with two career starts.

Richardson is a graduate student from Miami who transferred to FAMU last December following starter stints for Football Bowl Championship programs in Central Michigan and Florida Atlantic.

“I was pleased with how both of those guys worked,” said FAMU assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Joseph Henry.

“Junior’s been here for a while, really settling into the offense, and does a good job of taking charge. He’s starting to take the next step to be able to lead our football team. D-Rich has done a really good job learning quickly and has gotten a ton of snaps as an FBS starting quarterback.

“We’re excited and pleased with these guys’ progress and excited about the competition that’s going on right now. The big picture is which of those guys can lead us to the promised land?”

FAMU quarterbacks Junior Muratovic, Daniel Richardson push each other through competition

Florida A&M quarterback Daniel Richardson throws a pass during the Rattlers' first day of spring football practice in pads on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Friday, March 8, 2024.

Some may presume position battles cause a rift between the contestants.

That’s not the case for the Rattlers.

It drives healthy competition between teammates.

“FAMU is like a family,” Muratovic said. “It’s no type of tension. We’re brothers, and we treat each other as such.”

Richardson has been a part of many quarterback rooms during his college football career at CMU and FAU. He said FAMU’s quarterbacks are the closest of them all.

“Just the whole quarterback room has been a good vibe. This particular one is very tight,” Richardson said.

“Having [Muratovic] teach me some of the plays is big. Not many guys would do that. We make each other better every day and give it all we have.”

Henry has observed Muratovic and Richardson’s camaraderie during spring football training camp. It’s an assuring feeling knowing they have each other’s best interest.

“They get after it and got a lot of respect for each other,” Henry said. “There’s no negativity. It’s 100 percent productive competition.”

Colzie also has a front-row seat to closely watch Muratovic and Richardson as he identifies who will start for his inaugural FAMU football team once the season kicks off at Aug. 24's MEAC/SWAC Challenge against Norfolk State in Atlanta.

FAMU football fans will get to make their assessments of the Rattlers' quarterbacks at April 13's Orange and Green Spring Game on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

“You can obviously tell those two guys are in a quarterback competition," Colzie said. “The guys compete and it’s important to both of them to be the starting quarterback.

"It's a big-time decision for us."

Florida A&M Rattlers Spring Football Practice Schedule

Practice 10: Tuesday, April 2

Practice 11: Thursday, April 4

Practice 12: Friday, April 5

Practice 13: Tuesday, April 9

Practice 14: Thursday, April 11

Orange and Green Spring Game at Bragg Memorial Stadium: Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m.

