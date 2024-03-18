FAMU football five-star recruit, offensive lineman plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida A&M’s protection plan may be down a player this season.

Starting offensive lineman Kardell Thomas announced Monday on social media he intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, which reopens from April 15 to April 30.

Thomas has one season of eligibility remaining. However, as a graduate transfer, he can enter the portal anytime.

“First of all, I would like to say ‘Thank You’ to my Rattler ‘FAMULY,’” Thomas said in a released statement via X/Twitter.

“That being said, I’d like to express my intent to enter the transfer portal on April 15 to fully explore all options to maximize opportunities heading into next year’s draft.”

Thomas isn’t ruling out possibly remaining at FAMU for his final season.

Thomas says he will conduct a “brief” search to consider offers.

“This has been a difficult decision for me, and the door to returning to FAMU has not yet closed,” Thomas said. “Respectfully, when the portal opens, I intend to run a brief process with only a few visits before making a final decision.”

May TMH guide me. Thank You 🐍 pic.twitter.com/vvrRGultZV — Kardell Thomas (@kardellt62) March 18, 2024

Prior to last season, Thomas transferred to FAMU from LSU, where he played three seasons as a Rivals.com five-star prospect and Under Armour All-American.

Thomas credited FAMU offensive line coach Joseph Henry, now the team’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator/play-caller, for his decision to join the Rattlers. Henry coached Thomas at LSU during the 2021 season.

Thomas was a full-time starter for last year’s Rattlers team, which won the program’s Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl.

He helped the offense improve from 12th (last) in 2022 to 7th in SWAC rushing statistics. Additionally, Thomas assisted with the protection of former FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa, who won the 2023 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and a share of the Deacon Jones Trophy for the top HBCU football player.

Winning the Celebration Bowl for the Black College National Championship with the Rattlers was Thomas’ second national title. Thomas, a Baton Rouge native, also was a member of the LSU Tigers’ 2019 team.

“The opportunity to play with my brothers, a great coaching staff under [former FAMU head football coach Willie Simmons], and to once again become a champion has restored my faith that if I played well on the field, it would be rewarded,” Thomas said.

FAMU will resume spring football practice on Tuesday for its fourth meeting of the preseason preparation under new head coach James Colzie III.

