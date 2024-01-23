The SWAC releases 2024 football schedule. Here's who FAMU will play next season

BIRMINGHAM — The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced the conference games football schedules for all 12 SWAC schools for the upcoming 2024 season.

Each SWAC team will play a total of eight league games highlighted by five divisional contests and three non-divisional contests.

At the conclusion of regular season competition the two divisional winners (East/West) will play in the 2024 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 7.

The championship game will be hosted at the designated home venue of the SWAC member institution with the highest ranking that qualifies for the title game.

Florida A&M Rattlers 2024 Football Schedule

Dec. 16, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida A&M athletes celebrate after the Cricket Celebration Bowl game between Florida A&M University and Howard University at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. FAMU defeated Howard 30-26. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

Aug. 24 vs. Norfolk State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Atlanta*

Aug. 31 vs. South Carolina State

Sept. 7 at Miami

Sept. 21 at Troy

Sept. 28 vs. Alabama A&M

Oct. 5 at Alabama State

Oct. 19 at Jackson State

Oct. 26 vs. Southern

Nov. 2 vs. Texas Southern (HOMECOMING)

Nov. 9 at Prairie View A&M

Nov. 16 at Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 23 vs. Bethune-Cookman, Orlando*

BOLD = SWAC

* = Neutral Site

