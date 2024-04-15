Raiders legend Tim Brown on rivalry with Chiefs: ‘Bonafide from-the-gut hatred’

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown is among the many athletes and celebrities competing in the third annual Invited Celebrity Classic on April 19-21 at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas. PGA TOUR Champions and celebrities will be paired together all three days of competition, creating a dynamic attraction for spectators and the GOLF Channel live TV audience.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. sat down with Brown to discuss this weekend’s golf tournament and the Hall of Famer’s hatred of playing against the Chiefs.

“I can’t wait; I’ve been waiting all year for this,” Brown said, describing his excitement for the golf tournament. “I mean, for another year, I should say… I didn’t get off to a good start last year and played a lot better on Sunday. I’m hoping to pick it up from there and play good all weekend.”

During Brown’s sixteen years with the Los Angeles and Oakland Raiders, he was right in the middle of his team’s rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs. He explained the mindset and feelings that both teams had for one another on the field during his tenure with the Raiders.

“Oh, the hatred, brother, bonafide from-the-gut hatred for both teams,” Brown explained. “I mean, there’re not many games that, after the game, I didn’t shake hands with people. Almost every time we play Kansas City, that never happened. You find a way to, like, ‘yeah, I’ll see you. I’ll see him later on. But you didn’t feel like it, man.

“Because we didn’t have a very good record versus the Chiefs for a while, it certainly made it even harder to be all nice and all that stuff after a game, but yeah, man, it’s the hatred between both teams; I think it was a reason why those rivalries were so good.”

Luckily for Brown, his days of facing Kansas City are over, and he can focus on more important things like his follow-through on drives on the links.

The Invited Celebrity Classic is free to the public and has raised $500,000 for charity over the past two years.

TOUR Champions expected to participate in 2024 include John Daly, Vijay Singh, Justin Leonard, Retief Goosen, Lee Janzen, and Colin Montgomerie.

Fans can register for the event at www.invitedcelebrityclassic.com

