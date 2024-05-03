Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly signing 1-year deal worth up to $8.25 million to join Dolphins

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 31-year-old wide receiver is expected to a sign a one-year, $3 million deal, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Incentives can push the total value up to a maximum of $8.25 million.

Beckham played 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season. He did not play in 2022 after suffering a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI when his Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins were one of the teams Beckham visited after NFL free agency opened in March. General manager Chris Grier said before the NFL Draft that there was "nothing imminent" in regards to a contract.

"We always look at opportunities and work through it," Grier said. "We're always looking to add to the roster and have the most competitive roster we can to make the team better, as we've always talked, competition is what breeds excellence. For us, we'll keep looking like we've said post-draft like we've done here in the past. We'll keep looking and talking to people and see what happens."

Grier added wide receivers Malik Washington and Tahj Washington in the draft, but now with Beckham Jr. in the fold, the three-time Pro Bowler will slide in as the third option out wide for Tua Tagovailoa after Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Before Beckham played his first game in Baltimore, he admitted that he was contemplating retiring when the season ended. That didn't happen and he recorded 35 receptions for 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns during the regular season and caught four passes for 34 yards during the Ravens' two playoff games. He didn't mention hanging up the cleats once the postseason ended.

Beckham spent his first five professional seasons with the New York Giants, who drafted him with the 12th overall pick. He notched 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns during his tenure there, earning 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

He went on to play for the Cleveland Browns in 2019, tearing his ACL midway through the 2020 season. Beckham was released in November 2021, less than a week after his father criticized the team via social media. He landed with the Rams and caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns over eight regular-season appearances.