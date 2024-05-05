Canelo Álvarez schools a game Jaime Munguía to stay undisputed at super middleweight

Canelo Alvarez hits Jaime Munguia in a super middleweight title fight Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS — It rained and rained and rained, and then it stopped. Jaime Munguía poured the pressure on Canelo Álvarez early in their scheduled 12-round affair, but in a classic teacher vs. student masterclass, Álvarez weathered the storm, floored Munguía in the fourth round, and successfully defended his undisputed super middleweight title for a fourth straight time before a lively crowd of 17,492 at T-Mobile Arena.

The judges scored the fight 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112, all for Álvarez, who has won four bouts in a row following his loss to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May 2022.

It was initially a demanding fight for the champion, but Álvarez silenced Munguía's typically explosive speed and combinations with precise counter punches. In the fourth round, Munguía was landing some solid combinations on Alvarez, backing him up toward the ropes. However, as he normally does, Munguía dropped his hands. Alvarez made him pay dearly with a thunderous counter right uppercut that sent him crashing on his trunks.

"I take my time, that's why I have a lot of experience," Álvarez said after the fight. "Jaime Munguía is a great fighter. He's strong. He's smart, but, you know, I take my time. I have 12 rounds to win the fight and I did. I did really good and I feel proud about it."

From that point, Munguía was largely subdued by the savvy technical skills of Álvarez, who proved that even past his prime, he remains one of the best fighters in the world.

"I'm glad I gave this opportunity to Jaime," Álvarez said. "He's a great guy, a great champion, he's going to continue doing good. And I feel very proud to put these kinds of fights in Vegas."

According to CompuBox, Álvarez was thoroughly in control. He landed 234 of 536 punches (44%) while Munguía connected with 170 of 663 punches (26%).

Immediately after the fight, it wasn't about what just happened, but what's next for Álvarez? When asked by Jim Grey who he'd like to face next, particularly if David Benavidez was his sights, Álvarez didn't give a definitive answer instead saying he just wanted to rest and spend time with his family. But he also didn't close the door on the Benavidez matchup and ran through a list of fighters he fought who had initially said he didn't want to fight them.

"If the money is right, I can fight right now. I don't give s***," he said.