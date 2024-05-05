UFC 301 full results: Alexandre Pantoja outlasts Steve Erceg to retain flyweight belt

Alexandre Pantoja (right) punches Steve Erceg in a UFC flyweight title bout during UFC 301 at Farmasi Arena on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Alexandre Loureiro/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Alexandre Pantoja's face was covered in blood by the end of UFC 301, but he's still champion.

Fighting in his home country of the Brazil, Pantoja held off challenger Steve Erceg to retain the UFC flyweight belt with a unanimous decision win (48-47, 48-47, 49-46). Before that, Jose Aldo energized the crowd in the co-main event with a dominant win over Jonathan Martinez in his return from retirement.

Here's how the entire card played out.

UFC 301 main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja def. Steve Erceg by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

• Bantamweight: Jose Aldo def. Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

• Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith def. Vitor Petrino by submission at 2:00 of R1:

GOT IT DONE IN 2 MINUTES 🤯



Anthony Smith gets the 1st round sub at #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/3TJNem5oRt — UFC (@ufc) May 5, 2024

• Middleweight: Michel Pereira def. Ihor Potieria by submission at 0:54 of R1

ALL HE NEEDED WAS 54 SECONDS 😱@UFCPereira gets the submission in the first round! #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/lCcN5z8Js1 — UFC (@ufc) May 5, 2024

• Middleweight: Caio Borralho def. Paul Craig by KO at 2:10 of R2

UFC 301 prelims, odds (Live now on ESPN/ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Joanderson Brito def. Jack Shore by TKO at 3:35 of R2:

This fight has ended due to a doctor's stoppage.#UFC301 pic.twitter.com/eVZ7YJESQc — UFC (@ufc) May 5, 2024

• Women's strawweight: Iasmin Lucindo def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

• Lightweight: Myktybek Orolbai def. Elves Brener by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

• Lightweight: Drakkar Klose def. Joaquim Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 301 early prelims results, highlights

• Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO (punches) at 4:42 of R1:

• Women's flyweight: Dione Barbosa def. Ernesta Kareckaite by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

• Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim def. Vinc Pachel by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

• Flyweight: Alessandro Costa def. Kevin Borjas by TKO (strikes) at 1:35 of R2: