CBS golf analyst, Ryder Cup veteran Peter Oosterhuis dies at 75

Peter Oosterhuis was a fixture at the 17th hole of The Masters. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Peter Oosterhuis, a professional golfer turned CBS Sports broadcaster who covered The Masters 18 times, died Thursday, CBS announced. He was 75 years old.

CBS Sports' full statement:

"The CBS Sports family is saddened by Peter Oosterhuis' passing. Peter was an integral member of our golf coverage and an incredible teammate for nearly two decades. After a successful playing career which included six Ryder Cup teams and leading the Order of Merit four times, Peter brought a unique style and distinct perspective to our broadcasts which made him one of the most respected analysts in the sport. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Ruth Ann and his entire family."

Born in London, Oosterhuis turned pro in 1968 and spent six years on the European Tour. He won seven events, including two French Opens, before moving to the PGA Tour in 1975. His lone win in America came at the 1981 Canadian Open.

Oosterhuis came close to winning a major but never got there, finishing two strokes back at the 1973 Masters, four strokes back at the 1974 Open and one stroke back at the 1982 Open. He also never tasted victory at the Ryder Cup, despite participating six times.

That wasn't for a lack of success on behalf of Team Europe, as Oosterhuis went 6-2-1 in singles play with two wins over Arnold Palmer. His six wins remain tied for the all-time lead in singles wins.

Sad to hear of the passing of GC original/CBS mainstay Peter Oosterhuis. Fine player, beat Arnie & Johnny M in Ryder Cup, won Eur Tour Order 4 strt yrs, + 81 Canadian. As a broadcaster, elegant simplicity. Sweet, gentle soul, he played and served golf w grace and distinction. — Rich Lerner (@RichLernerGC) May 2, 2024

Oosterhuis spent decades as a broadcaster after retiring as a player, first as a PGA Tour analyst for Sky Sports then as a European Tour analyst for the Golf Channel. He found his final home as a broadcaster with CBS in 1997, where he regularly worked The Masters and PGA Championship. He made his mark at the 17th hole at Augusta National, calling the action there from 1997 to 2014.

That career ended in 2014, when Oosterhuis was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.