Russell Westbrook says report about him wanting to leave Clippers 'has likely been fabricated'

Russell Westbrook doesn't want to leave the Clippers, and doesn't know where that rumor came from. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook, like everyone on the Los Angeles Clippers, is transitioning into the offseason after an unceremonious Game 6 exit at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. He posted a self-evaluation of sorts on Instagram, which briefly discussed the season and attempted to clear up what he called "fabrications."

In classic fashion, Westbrook didn't detail the "fabrications," using vague language to describe what's happening. But in the two days since the Clippers' season ended, there have been reports flying around about Westbrook's desire to stay in Los Angeles. His comments appear to be in response to that.

I am often the topic of conversation by so many "sources" and sports news outlets. I felt inclined to share my actual thoughts and words following this season. Understand that anything you read about what I've said or haven't said has likely been fabricated. I've never had any trouble sharing my thoughts or ideas on anything, and I choose to keep my thoughts to myself in most cases.

I'd like to share some of my actual thoughts to Clipper nation and all of my fans. It's a difficult time for a lot of people due to certain expectations that have been placed on them. Therefore, it's understandable that there is pressure to plant stories or point the finger for what many would classify as a disappointing end to our season.

I for one enjoyed my year, and worked hard to bring the energy, and provide a spark for our team with each opportunity I was given. I felt that I was and remain more than willing to take on new roles, and make certain sacrifices in hope that it would make our team better. I hoped for a different outcome, but I also enjoyed being in the trenches with my teammates this year, who have all been supportive of me throughout the season. I hope to come back better, stronger, and remain eager to take on any role that continues to put us in the best position to win next season!

So what is Westbrook actually saying here? He wants to make it clear that he is not responsible for the reports about him wanting to leave the Clippers, and wants to return to help the team win a title next year.

Some people might find some fault with the final paragraph, in which Westbrook proclaims his willingness to "take on new roles." He's definitely referring to the Clippers trading for James Harden at the start of the season, which forced Westbrook to come off the bench. Sam Amick and Law Murray of The Athletic reported that Westbrook had to be convinced by team president Lawrence Frank to take that role.

Despite that, it seems like Westbrook wants to return. But whether the Clippers are on board with that remains a significant question.