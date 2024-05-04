Mavericks' Maxi Kleber reportedly out indefinitely with dislocated shoulder

Kleber suffered the injury during the Mavericks' series-clinching win over the Clippers.

The Dallas Mavericks will be without forward Maxi Kleber for the foreseeable future with a reported third-degree dislocation of the AC joint of his right shoulder.

According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, the 32-year-old Kleber could miss the rest of the Mavericks' postseason run with the injury, which was suffered during the second quarter of Game 6 on Friday. Kleber landed on his shoulder after a foul by Los Angeles Clippers forward Amir Coffey.

Kleber made one of his two free throws following the fall, but then exited the game.

“Next man up,” said Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd on Friday when asked about potentially missing a key piece up front.

The Mavericks won the game 114-101 and will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round beginning Tuesday.

Through six playoff games, Kleber has averaged 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.4 minutes per game. He was 10-for-18 from 3-point range during the series, which Dallas won in six games.

Kleber played only 43 regular-season games for the Mavericks after missing significant time with a dislocated toe.