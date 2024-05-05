Canelo Álvarez-Jaime Munguía full results: Canelo cruises to unanimous decision

Canelo Alvarez hits Jaime Munguia in a super middleweight title fight Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Once again on Cinco de Mayo weekend Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez headlined a pay-per-view card. The major difference this year was he was fighting a Mexican opponent, something he hadn't done since 2017 due to not wanting to diminish the career of one of his fellow countrymen by handing them a loss.

Jaime Munguía may have suffered the first loss of his career in his chance to take Álvarez's undisputed super middleweight title, but his star won't shine any less brighter after his game performance. He continually brought the fight to Alvarez and never backed down. Even after he was dropped in the fourth round with an uppercut, Munguía showed he was game and was definitely not afraid to exchange with the Mexican legend.

It's been seven years since Álvarez last fought a fellow countryman, a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May of 2017. On Saturday, Álvarez (60-2, 39 KOs) is lending his shine and welcoming the undefeated Jaime Munguía (44-0, 35 KOs) into the ring for the main event.

Munguía, at 27, still has a great career in front of him. Despite having faced formidable opponents, he hadn't faced someone like Álvarez, who is still the biggest name in boxing. Álvarez mostly dominated , but the young Mexican contender proved his toughness with and brought his A game.

Here's how the entire card unfolded:

Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía live results, highlights, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, DAZN/PPV.com)

Undisputed super middleweight title: Canelo Álvarez (-400) vs. Jaime Munguía (+333)

WBC interim welterweight title: Mario Barrios def. Fabian Maidana by unanimous decision (116-111, 116-111, 116-111)

WBC interim featherweight title: Brandon Figueroa def. Jessie Magdaleno by KO (body shot) at 2:59 of R9:

Dropped him like a Kendrick Diss@BrandonLeeFig scored a brutal body shot finish before the bell. #CaneloMunguia | Tonight | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/1bv5YBycyz — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 5, 2024

Welterweight: Eimantas Stanionis def. Gabriel Maestre Perez by unanimous decision (117-111, 118-110, 119-109)