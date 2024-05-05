Canelo Álvarez-Jaime Munguía full results: Canelo cruises to unanimous decision

Once again on Cinco de Mayo weekend Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez headlined a pay-per-view card. The major difference this year was he was fighting a Mexican opponent, something he hadn't done since 2017 due to not wanting to diminish the career of one of his fellow countrymen by handing them a loss.
Jaime Munguía may have suffered the first loss of his career in his chance to take Álvarez's undisputed super middleweight title, but his star won't shine any less brighter after his game performance. He continually brought the fight to Alvarez and never backed down. Even after he was dropped in the fourth round with an uppercut, Munguía showed he was game and was definitely not afraid to exchange with the Mexican legend.
It's been seven years since Álvarez last fought a fellow countryman, a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May of 2017. On Saturday, Álvarez (60-2, 39 KOs) is lending his shine and welcoming the undefeated Jaime Munguía (44-0, 35 KOs) into the ring for the main event.
Munguía, at 27, still has a great career in front of him. Despite having faced formidable opponents, he hadn't faced someone like Álvarez, who is still the biggest name in boxing. Álvarez mostly dominated , but the young Mexican contender proved his toughness with and brought his A game.
Judges scored it 117-107, 116-111 & 115-112 and Canelo stays undisputed at 168 pounds. Munguia showed his toughness, but it wasn't close to enough to stay undefeated as he suffers his first career loss at the hands of the Mexican legend.
Yahoo Sports Staff
116-111, 115-112, 117-110 - Canelo def Jaime Munguia via UD
Munguia survives! We're going to the scorecards for the decision, but Canelo put on a masterclass and didn't let Munguia do much. He closed the fight landing some clean right hands with another uppercut that Munguia will feel tomorrow.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Munguia is in desperation mode, but can't find the big shot he needs. Canelo's defense is mostly on point. Fight enters the 12th round with Canelo likely holding a huge lead.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Coming to R11 and Munguia still punching. Probably has lost every round since the knockdown. Badly needs something to get back in. But has showed tremendous grit and heart so far in this fight
Left hook hurts Munguia, but he stays upright. Entertaining fight so far.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Munguia's showing some real toughness continuing to come forward after getting rocked in the last round, but he is slowing down and breathing heavier. Canelo, despite not landing many combos, is still powerful and much smarter in the ring
Yahoo Sports Staff
.@Canelo detonates a right uppercut that sends Munguia to the canvas in RD4!
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.