Canelo Álvarez-Jaime Munguía full results: Canelo cruises to unanimous decision

Canelo Alvarez hits Jaime Munguia in a super middleweight title fight Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Once again on Cinco de Mayo weekend Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez headlined a pay-per-view card. The major difference this year was he was fighting a Mexican opponent, something he hadn't done since 2017 due to not wanting to diminish the career of one of his fellow countrymen by handing them a loss.

Jaime Munguía may have suffered the first loss of his career in his chance to take Álvarez's undisputed super middleweight title, but his star won't shine any less brighter after his game performance. He continually brought the fight to Alvarez and never backed down. Even after he was dropped in the fourth round with an uppercut, Munguía showed he was game and was definitely not afraid to exchange with the Mexican legend.

It's been seven years since Álvarez last fought a fellow countryman, a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May of 2017. On Saturday, Álvarez (60-2, 39 KOs) is lending his shine and welcoming the undefeated Jaime Munguía (44-0, 35 KOs) into the ring for the main event.

Munguía, at 27, still has a great career in front of him. Despite having faced formidable opponents, he hadn't faced someone like Álvarez, who is still the biggest name in boxing. Álvarez mostly dominated , but the young Mexican contender proved his toughness with and brought his A game.

Here's how the entire card unfolded:

    Judges scored it 117-107, 116-111 & 115-112 and Canelo stays undisputed at 168 pounds. Munguia showed his toughness, but it wasn't close to enough to stay undefeated as he suffers his first career loss at the hands of the Mexican legend.

    Didn't want to steal a fellow Mexican's shine (despite schooling him throughout the fight

    Munguia survives! We're going to the scorecards for the decision, but Canelo put on a masterclass and didn't let Munguia do much. He closed the fight landing some clean right hands with another uppercut that Munguia will feel tomorrow.

    Munguia is in desperation mode, but can't find the big shot he needs. Canelo's defense is mostly on point. Fight enters the 12th round with Canelo likely holding a huge lead.

    Canelo staying slick and just out of the way of the majority of Munguia's shots. Fight has slowed down with Canelo happy to stay on the outside and land counters when Munguia pushes forward.

    Canelo has found his rhythm now and is starting to land combos. One of those combos hurt Munguia to the body.

    Canelo is definitely in control after 6 rounds. Munguia hasn't made any adjustments and is setting himself up to get countered.

    Left hook hurts Munguia, but he stays upright. Entertaining fight so far.

    Munguia's showing some real toughness continuing to come forward after getting rocked in the last round, but he is slowing down and breathing heavier. Canelo, despite not landing many combos, is still powerful and much smarter in the ring

    Canelo knocks Munguia down with an uppercut! Munguia bounces up! 20 seconds left in round 4

    Munguia ends the round firing multiple shots, landing few but there was a big straight that backed up Canelo.

    Canelo may be preserving energy while Munguia is expending a lot. Canelo is making him whiff on a lot of big shots.

    Lots of body work by both fighters. Canelo landed some clean shots upstairs. Munguia staying on top of Canelo with the jab.

    Canelo circling and picking his spots. He looks very small compared to Munguia.

    Round 1 has started!

    The national anthem of the U.S. is being performed by a three piece Mariachi. And it is excellent.

    Judges all score it 116-111 in favor of Barrios, who wins the WBC interim welterweight title. The main event is up next!

Undisputed super middleweight title: Canelo Álvarez (-400) vs. Jaime Munguía (+333)
WBC interim welterweight title: Mario Barrios def. Fabian Maidana by unanimous decision (116-111, 116-111, 116-111)
WBC interim featherweight title: Brandon Figueroa def. Jessie Magdaleno by KO (body shot) at 2:59 of R9:

Welterweight: Eimantas Stanionis def. Gabriel Maestre Perez by unanimous decision (117-111, 118-110, 119-109)