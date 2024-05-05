NBA playoffs: Donovan Mitchell's 39 points fuel furious second half comeback, Game 7 win over Magic

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 05: Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after drawing a foul against the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell did it again and the Cleveland Cavaliers are onto the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Mitchell didn't score 50 points, as he did in Friday's Game 6. But he scored 39 points in Sunday afternoon's Game 7, which the Cavs won, 106–94, over the Orlando Magic. Cleveland won the first-round playoff series 4–3.

Early on, Mitchell again had little help. Yet for the second consecutive game, he carried the Cavs. Despite Jalen Suggs playing tough defense on him, Mitchell put together another superstar performance. In the first half, Mitchell shot 3-for-13 for 15 points. But he went hard at Suggs to score 17 points in the third and fuel a comeback.

DONOVAN MITCHELL OVER SUGGS pic.twitter.com/PlnMWyEEbp — McNeil (@Reflog_18) May 5, 2024

Caris LeVert added 15 for the Cavaliers with Max Strus scoring 13 and Darius Garland getting 12, giving Mitchell more support than he received in Friday's loss.

The home team won each game of the seven-game series. Orlando appeared to be taking control after blowing Cleveland out in Games 3 and 4. And in Game 6, the Cavs couldn’t even score 100 despite Mitchell’s 50 points.

Cleveland looked like a team that had virtually nothing left, falling behind by 18 points in the second quarter. However, they cut the deficit to 10 points, 53–43, at halftime and stormed back to take the lead at 65–64. The Cavaliers outscored Orlando, 33–15, in the third quarter to take a 76–68 lead into the fourth.

Max Strus for 3⃣!



Strus has all 11 of his points in the 3Q on ABC 🔥#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/98ovMKGATf — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2024

Outside shooting continued to be a major issue for the Cavaliers in the first half. They shot only 2-for-11 (17.8%) from behind the arc with Sam Merrill hitting both of them.

However, Strus hit two three-pointers to break Cleveland's long-range struggles and help the rally effort. And a three from Garland gave the Cavs their biggest lead at 88–77 with just under six minutes remaining in the game.

Paolo Banchero started strong, but faltered

If Paolo Banchero hadn't already arrived as an NBA star, he tried to announce his presence in his first playoff Game 7 with the Magic's season at stake.

As Stephen A. Smith said during ESPN's halftime show, "The brother is big-time." Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, scored 38 points with 16 rebounds and three steals in a losing effort. This time, he was the one who didn't get enough help from his teammates.

Paolo Banchero had the most points (24) EVER in the 1st half of a Game 7 by a player 21 years of age or younger



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/OP5ozC5sSb — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) May 5, 2024

Banchero only scored four points in the third quarter, shooting 1-for-7 with Isaac Okoro checking him. Virtually disappearing from a scoring standpoint was a significant factor in Cleveland's comeback.

Wendell Carter Jr. totaled 13 points and Suggs added 10, but no other Magic player scored in double figures. That included Franz Wagner, who scored double-digit points in each of the previous six games of the series, highlighed by 34 in Game 4 and 26 in Game 6. Wagner scored only six points, shooting 1-for-14 from the field (and 0-for-5 from three).

Game 1 of the Cavaliers-Celtics second-round series is scheduled for Tuesday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET with the telecast on TNT.