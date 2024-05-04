Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
WWE Backlash France 2024 results, grades and analysis: Cody Rhodes defeats A.J. Styles in first title defense
The Lyon, France crowd was electric start-to-finish in WWE's first major event since WrestleMania 40
Backlash, WWE's first premium live event since WrestleMania 40, took place on Saturday at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. It was the first time in history that a major WWE event (PLE/PPV) has taken place in France.
While four championships were on the line in the historic event, only one changed hands — the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship — as Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated The Kabuki Warriors. Despite a relative lack of major changes, it was an overall strong show, with seemingly every match delivering at a high level.
The biggest takeaway was that for the second year in a row, WWE Backlash went to a unique location and drew one of the hottest crowds ever. Last year's crowd in Puerto Rico set a high bar that the electric atmosphere in Lyon matched, if not exceeded.
WWE Backlash France results
The Bloodline def. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in 21 minutes.
Grade: B+
Best spot: Owens' Avalanche Brainbuster on Sikoa/Tanga Loa's interference
THE BLOODLINE continues to EXPAND at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/A3tvnzUWCk
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024
Analysis: Excellent move making this match a street fight, allowing the full viciousness of The Bloodline to come through and the surprise arrival of Tanga Loa to not result in a disqualification. The Bloodline story now continues, going in a more violent direction that left even Paul Heyman concerned — a moment that was hammered home later on in the night before Jey Uso's match.
Bayley def. Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in 13:40 to retain the WWE Women's Championship.
Grade: B+
Best spot: Stratton's double Alabama Slam into a 3D from Bayley and Naomi
THIS IS AWE-SOME!#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/uvAt9iYGDp
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024
Analysis: Bayley retained in close fashion, scoring a pin over Naomi despite not hitting her with a finisher. Stratton was impressive at times and remains a threat in the women's division since she didn't take the pin. This was a solid match that showcased the talents of all three women involved. Bayley's reign should continue and a singles program with Stratton is likely on the table, with the latter also being a potential Money in the Bank winner in the future.
Damian Priest def. Jey Uso in 15:48 to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.
Grade: A
Best spot: Uso kicking out after South of Heaven
He's waited FOURTEEN YEARS for this!!!#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/42ZhmUHQtC
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024
Analysis: Uso's match at WrestleMania against his brother was disappointing, but we can forget all about that after his stellar performance against Damian Priest at Backlash. Uso and Priest put on a main event-worthy match and — because of the interference from the Judgment Day — it seems as if the story between these two isn't over. The big takeaway here is the continued friction between Priest and the other members of the Judgment Day. There's no shortage of challengers for Priest moving forward, but Uso should certainly remain in the mix.
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill def. The Kabuki Warriors in 17:25 to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Grade: A-
Best spot: Jade Cargill landing Jaded on Kairi Sane
We have NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/5HXtDxs8yT
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024
Analysis: Jade Cargill is a monster star in the making. Look no further than the entrances in Lyon — with former champions like Asuka, Belair and Sane in the match, Cargill drew the biggest ovation from the crowd. The lone championship change at Backlash, Cargill and Belair can continue to elevate the tag team titles while The Kabuki Warriors and Damage CTRL figure out what's next having completely fallen apart over the past two premium live events.
Cody Rhodes def. A.J. Styles in 27:21 to retain the WWE Undisputed Championship.
Grade: A
Best spot: Cody Rhodes' entrance
LYON, FRANCE learned the lyrics to KINGDOM! 🗣️#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/diqT4m53YR
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024
Analysis: It's kind of cheating by not actually picking a spot from the match, but the crowd really shined through during this match. Fans were fully behind both men at different times in the match and Rhodes' first televised championship defense delivered at every turn. Styles and Rhodes told an excellent story, with the challenger showing a newfound aggression and the champion doing everything possible to stay on top. While the finish may have never truly been in doubt, the first meeting between the former Bullet Club members was worthy of its slot at the top of the card.
For full match breakdown and analysis, check out the recaps from our live coverage below.
LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER9 updates