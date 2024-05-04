WWE announces Las Vegas to WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in 2025

The 'Showcase of the Immortals' will take place April 19-20, 2025

WWE announced on Saturday that WrestleMania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19 and 20, 2025.

The announcement came shortly after WWE's Backlash France event, and was made via video by the company's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque. It marks the second time in history that Las Vegas has hosted the "Showcase of the Immortals." WrestleMania IX was held at Caesars Palace on April 4, 1993.

In case you haven't heard: @WWE is on fire right now.



There's only one place that can handle what we're bringing to #WrestleMania 41…



Las Vegas. @AllegiantStadm. April 19 & 20. Are you ready?

WrestleMania 41 will be the latest date-wise in history, taking place in the middle of April as opposed to the traditional end of March/beginning of April time slot. This moves it directly away from competition with other major sporting events, specifically the Final Four.

WWE moved to a two-night WrestleMania back in 2020, for WrestleMania 36, which needed to be held at the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, WrestleMania 37, WWE returned to stadium shows, albeit with limitations on attendance due to the ongoing pandemic.

In the three years since, WrestleMania's attendance totals have surpassed 130,000 fans across both nights, with WrestleMania 40 drawing more than 145,000 fans to Lincoln Financial Field last month.

The announcement of WrestleMania 41 heading to Las Vegas also comes weeks after WWE announced its first event at the UFC Apex. WWE's NXT Battleground will take place June 9th, representing one of the synergistic opportunities for WWE and UFC as part of TKO Group.